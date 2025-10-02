Alicante Province Ends Summer with Loss of 3,200 Jobs in September With 770,225 registered with Social Security, this is 11,000 fewer jobs than recorded in July, when an absolute record was reached | Unemployment slightly decreases with 255 fewer people

As is customary every year, the province of Alicante ends the summer with a decline in employment. September concludes with 770,225 registered with Social Security, 3,253 fewer than the figures recorded in August and 11,000 fewer contributors than the absolute record reached in July.

This is the second lowest monthly number of registered affiliates since the high season began in Alicante, surpassing only April but behind May, according to data from the Ministry of Social Security published this Thursday. Alicante once again feels the end of summer, similar to 2024, when around 3,000 jobs were also lost between August and September.

The two major sectors, hospitality and commerce, experience the largest reductions. The former loses over 3,000 contributors, while commerce sees a decrease in the number of affiliates by 4,100 people.

The monthly decline is much smaller thanks to the strong performance of the manufacturing industry, which adds over 1,000 new contributors, and the education sector, which sees an increase in affiliation by more than 2,000 people with the return from holidays, according to Social Security.

Regarding unemployment, it slightly decreases by 255 people to reach 118,079, with more than 71,000 of them being women, according to the records of the State Public Employment Service (SEPE) for this September. The good performance of construction, which reduces the number of unemployed by 434, and industry, which does the same by 171 people, helps mitigate the effect of services, which adds nearly 150 new unemployed.

Hiring

Regarding hiring, it grows by 41%, with 13,388 new contracts and 45,693 signed throughout September. According to SEPE, 24,642 were permanent, 9,466 more than the previous month, marking a 62% increase. On the temporary side, with 21,051 signatures, these increased by 23% in September.