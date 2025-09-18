Alicante prepares for four days of power cuts in various city neighbourhoods The power supply interruption, due to network improvement works, will last up to six hours in different streets

One of the streets affected by the power cuts in the Pla.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Thursday, 18 September 2025, 17:08

Alicante is gearing up for another week filled with power cuts, which will extend over four days in different neighbourhoods. The first forecasted supply interruption is scheduled for this Saturday in Albufereta, reaching the Pla by next Thursday.

Some of these power cuts in the city of Alicante will last up to six hours. The electric company Iberdrola explains that the supply interruption is scheduled to carry out maintenance and improvement works on the network.

These power cuts will affect the Albufereta neighbourhoods during the days of September 20 and 23, the Pau 5 area of San Juan beach on September 24, and the main area of the Pla during the morning of September 25.

Power cuts in Albufereta

The Albufereta neighbourhood will experience two days of power cuts. The first is scheduled for September 20, between 8 and 14 hours on Afrodita, Palas Atenea, Zeus streets, and Francisco Antón Vigrana square.

Streets affected on September 20 Afrodita Street: 3

Palas Atenea Street: 1 and 3

Zeus Street: 3 1, 3, 8 and 12

Francisco Antón Vigrana Square: 1, 2 and 4

One of the streets in Albufereta with power cuts.

The second day of power cuts in this Alicante neighbourhood is scheduled for September 23, with supply interruption during the morning (from 8.30 to 9 hours) and the afternoon (from 15.30 to 16 hours) on Avenida de la Condomina and Diosa Tanit street.

Streets affected on September 23 Avenida Condomina: 39 and 43

Diosa Tanit Street: 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11 and 13

Avenida de la Condomina will have power cuts.

Power cuts in Pau 5

The power cuts in Alicante will continue on September 24 in the Pau 5 area of San Juan beach, with supply interruption between 8 and 8.30 hours and from 12.30 to 13 hours on Camino Muchavista.

Streets affected on September 24 Camino Muchavista: 30 and 32

Power cuts in the Pla

The Pla neighbourhood in Alicante will also experience power cuts for almost six hours on September 25 in various streets and buildings. The supply interruption will start at 8.30 hours and extend until 14 hours.

The streets affected by the power cuts are Avenida Padre Esplá, Antonio Maura Street, Arquitecto Vidal Street, Dato Iradier Street, Doctor Ayela Street, General Elizaicin Street, and San Ignacio de Loyola Street.

Power cuts in the Pla on September 25 Avenida Padre Esplá: 8, 10 BI, 10, 12, 15, 17, 19 and 20

Antonio Maura Street: 3, 5, 7 1, 9, 13, 21, 23, 24, 25 and 26

Arquitecto Vidal Street: 1, 3, 5, 6, 7, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 23 and 25

Dato Iradier Street: 22

Doctor Ayela Street: 3, 5, 9, 12, 13, 14, 15 and 16

General Elizaicin Street: 3, 9, 13

San Ignacio de Loyola Street: 4, 6, 8 and 10