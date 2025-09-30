Alicante Port to Install a Mega Refrigeration Plant for Preserving Fruits and Vegetables The infrastructure is planned to cover up to 5,000 square metres to serve the sector

The Alicante Port plans to construct a mega refrigeration plant, spanning up to 5,000 square metres, to preserve fruits and vegetables. This initiative aims to support the agri-food sector, one of the most dynamic in the province.

The installation of this large refrigeration facility will be carried out in two phases, as announced by the President of the Port Authority, Luis Rodríguez, during his participation in the Fruit Attraction fair in Madrid.

Thus, the Alicante Port has allocated a land area of 3,000 square metres for the construction of this refrigeration facility, which can be expanded in a second phase with an additional 2,000 square metres, thereby becoming a mega plant.

This aims to "improve the service we offer to such an important sector for our province and to enhance the competitiveness of the port," highlighted Rodríguez. Alicante has increased its exports of fruits and nuts by up to 25%, while operations involving legumes and vegetables amount to 290 million euros.

The President of the Port Authority detailed that a "preliminary market consultation" will be conducted "soon" regarding this mega refrigeration plant project, "which will prioritise sustainability and energy efficiency with the incorporation of renewables and aims to involve all agents of the cold logistics chain."

Participation in Fruit Attraction

The Alicante Port is participating for the first time in Fruit Attraction with its own stand, under the umbrella of State Ports. This edition has dedicated an area to the logistics sector.

During these days, Alicante Port is showcasing its advantages in Madrid: "connected to the main international maritime routes and with excellent road and rail access, Alicante Port represents a reference logistics platform, competitive and with a strong commitment to sustainability."