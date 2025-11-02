Alicante's Juanfran Pérez Llorca, Number Two in the Valencian PP and a Transitional Option for the Generalitat The Secretary General leads the manoeuvre that propels Mompó while awaiting the decision of the Consell's chief on his future.

J. C. Ferriol Moya Sunday, 2 November 2025, 07:40

Juanfran Pérez Llorca often recounts how Mariano Rajoy knows him as 'Finestrat' because that is the municipality where he serves as mayor. Mayor since 2007, Secretary General of the Valencian PP, spokesperson for the party in Les Corts... his business card is one where all his responsibilities barely fit. 'Eppur si muove', for despite this, Pérez Llorca is considered one of the most skilful politicians in the PPCV leadership. A true insider from Marina Baixa, a significant statement within the Valencian PP.

Number two in the Valencian party since Mazón decided to replace María José Catalá in that role following the victory in the 2023 municipal and regional elections, Pérez Llorca is well-versed in the organisation, crucial in negotiations with Vox for Carlos Mazón's investiture. He finds himself in a pivotal position that could lead him, depending on how events unfold, at least temporarily, to the presidency of the Generalitat.

Pérez Llorca participated on Friday in the luncheon with provincial presidents, which resulted in unanimous support for Mompó to become the new party leader. In other words, to impose a solution on the national leadership before Calle Génova could present another, as was their intention.

Mompó's proposal, besides highlighting Mazón's weakness and effectively making his continuity as party leader impossible, involves an intermediate solution depending on the decision of the Generalitat's president. If Mazón opts for an early election, the PPCV is already signalling its preference to Calle Génova. Conversely, if he resigns but does not call elections, the roadmap would involve a PP congress, for which the party has officially announced its candidate, Mompó himself.

In this second scenario, Pérez Llorca may be called to play a key role. Within the party, it is believed that among the 40 deputies of the popular group, Pérez Llorca meets the two key conditions to assume the presidency temporarily: having the political acumen to take on the role and possessing a position of understanding with Vox to be invested. This second factor, not insignificant, is indeed an added problem for María José Catalá's option, the national party leadership's preferred choice, despite the mayor expressing her desire to continue in municipal politics.

Pérez Llorca, spokesperson for the PP in Les Corts replacing Miguel Barrachina when he was appointed Minister of Agriculture, was appointed a member of the national executive committee of the PP at the proposal of Alberto Núñez Feijóo. In fact, Pérez Llorca is expected to attend the executive committee meeting scheduled for this Monday, unless there are changes – Mazón has already informed the party leadership that he will not attend that meeting. Pérez Llorca is likely to use the meeting to discuss the party's situation with the national PP leadership.

A situation that, in any case, depends on the decisions Mazón makes. Pérez Llorca's option is the most widely preferred within the Alicante PP, particularly in a region where the names of Toni Pérez, mayor of Benidorm and president of the Alicante Provincial Council, or Bernabé Cano, the tireless mayor of La Nucía, are power references for the PP in that province.

This Saturday, in light of the ongoing reports about the Valencian PP, Pérez Llorca sent a WhatsApp message to the group – no fewer than 60 members – of deputies and advisors, calling for calm, denying that the party is seeking a candidate, and proclaiming that Mazón "remains the president and we are 100% with him," PP sources told this newspaper.