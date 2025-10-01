Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Iván Cano during a jump. T. A.

Alicante's Iván Cano Makes History with Long Jump Gold

The Paralympic athlete secures the missing medal in India after winning two silvers

T. A.

Alicante

Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 15:15

Iván Cano from Alicante, with a mark of 7.11 metres, was crowned this Wednesday as the Paralympic world champion in the long jump, T13 class for visually impaired athletes, at the World Championships held in New Delhi, India.

Cano, born with oculocutaneous albinism, a genetic condition affecting distant visual acuity and causing the macula of the eye to function at 60% with photophobia, achieved in the Indian city the world medal he was missing after two silvers (Doha 2015 and Kobe 2024) and a bronze (Dubai 2019).

The 30-year-old athlete from Alicante surpassed, with those 7.11 metres, his personal best, breaking the seven-metre barrier he had achieved in Tokyo 2020 - Paralympic silver with 7.04 - improving on the 6.91 he held this season. He did it on his fifth attempt to surpass Japan's Ryota Fukunaga, silver with 7.04, and Norway's Vegard Dragsund Sveerd, bronze with 6.88.

Trained by Sergio Berbegal, Cano expands his record with this gold, which also includes a silver medal at the Tokyo 2020 Games, three more world championships (silver in Doha 2015 and Kobe 2024, bronze in Dubai 2019), two European golds (Grosseto 2016 and Dublin 2018) and a silver (Bydgoszcz 2021).

"It is the happiest day of my sporting life. I couldn't say whether I value this world gold more or the Paralympic silver, but being world champion after two very difficult seasons and, moreover, being world champion with a personal best generates an indescribable emotion," says the Alicante athlete from the FER project of the Trinidad Alfonso Foundation.

"I don't think today's 7.11m is my limit. I am still capable of going further. Shortly before travelling to India, I mentioned that I hadn't said my last word. I have proven it abundantly. Sporting careers, like life, have ups and downs. I have had a tough time in 2023 and 2024, but I have endured, I have continued. Here is the reward," concludes Iván Cano.

