Minimum services of the bus strike this Friday in Alicante. SHOOTORI

The Alicante Interurban Bus Strike Begins with Hour-Long Waits and No Major Incidents

The concessionary company states that meeting all union demands would result in "unbearable cost increases" and "jeopardise its survival"

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Friday, 3 October 2025, 11:00

Comenta

The Friday session commenced with a strike in the interurban buses of Alicante. The stoppage, called by the works council of La Alcoyana, proceeds without notable incidents so far.

According to the concessionary company of the service, "the minimum services have been operating normally" across all affected lines: 21, 23, 24, 23N, 24N, 30, 35, 36, 38A, 40, and C-6.

However, as forecasts indicate, the frequency of service may extend to at least 60 minutes for line 21, which connects Alicante with the beach of San Juan and El Campello.

In this regard, the company has issued a statement "regretting the inconvenience this protest may cause to public transport users".

It also reminds that the dialogue with the unions remains open, but addressing all demands, they note, "would lead to unbearable cost increases for the company's viability".

In this context, they emphasise that "several measures that were part of their initial demands platform are already in effect", but implementing the rest would leave the company "out of the passenger transport market by road in the province of Alicante".

In the same statement, they warn that meeting all union demands would "jeopardise its survival"; and, at the same time, they highlight the "labour improvements" for the workforce according to the agreement.

"The current salary conditions of the drivers at the two work centres where the strike has been called are based on collective agreements that are valid until the end of this year, and all of them include labour improvements compared to the conditions set in the provincial sector agreement," the company concluded.

