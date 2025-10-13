Alicante to Host the Final Phase of the 2026 Handball King's Cup from June 5 to 7 Horneo EÓN is guaranteed a spot as the host alongside FC Barcelona as the champion, and six other top teams from Spain.

Alicante will host the final phase of the Handball King's Cup from June 5 to 7 next year, where the country's top eight teams will compete for the tournament. Only two teams have secured their spots: FC Barcelona, as the reigning champion, and Horneo EÓN Alicante as the host. The remaining six spots will be contested by 24 teams: 16 from the Men's Silver Honor Division, including Fundación Agustinos Alicante, and eight from the top category, the Honor Division.

This is the second time Alicante has hosted the final of the cup competition in its history. The previous occasion was in 2018, when the Blaugrana team triumphed at the Pitiu Rochel.

The celebration of the final phase of the Handball King's Cup rekindles the city's old passion for this sport, which has brought so much success. In addition to its elite team, Horneo EÓN, in Asobal from this season, it boasts one of the best youth academies in Spain at the Agustinos school.

However, without a doubt, when talking about handball in Alicante, one must mention the legendary Calpisa, one of Spain's most decorated clubs in the 1970s. Winner of various League and King's Cup titles, it achieved its greatest feat by winning the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1980.

Honours The KO tournament to be decided in June in the Alicante capital has a great dominator, Barça, with 29 cup titles, followed by Atlético Madrid with 10; Calpisa with five trophies; and Granollers and Ciudad Real with three. Bidasoa Irún, Teka Cantabria, San Antonio, Valladolid, BM Atlético Valladolid, and the Madrid Selection have two titles each; and closing the podium of champions are Ademar León, Alzira, Marcol, Sabadell, and the Guipúzcoa and Barcelona Selections, with one title each.

Hosting the final phase of the King's Cup is Alicante's latest step in reclaiming a leading role in Spanish handball. "It is great news for Alicante to reconnect with the elite of Spanish handball because it is the sport that has brought the most glory to our city since the days of Calpisa," highlighted the mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala.

"We want the city to continue being a reference for top-level sport, and this final phase of the King's Cup next June will provide continuity to other high-profile competitions such as the first Elche-Alicante Marathon, the Great Mediterranean Race, or the third Montemar ATP Challenger tennis tournament," he added.