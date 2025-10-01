Alicante to Hold City Status Debate on October 10

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 13:35 Comenta Share

The Mayor of Alicante, Luis Barcala, has scheduled the City Status Debate for Friday, October 10, at 9:30 AM. This announcement was made to the municipal corporation members during the Board of Spokespersons meeting held this Wednesday.

Alongside the budget discussions, this is the most significant annual plenary session in Alicante City Council. The debate will focus on the municipal government's actions, what has been accomplished, and crucially, the future projects, which are numerous as the legislative term reaches its midpoint. Among these, perhaps the most significant is the execution of the Central Park of Alicante.

This area will bury the railway tracks that have long divided the city, allowing for the creation of a new neighbourhood with 1,300 homes, including a portion of social housing. In its place, a green space is planned to extend almost to Rabasa, creating a green belt around Alicante.

In terms of infrastructure, the Torrellano Bypass is pending, for which the Ministry of Transport has already tendered the project for the second phase, reaching the airport. This crucial development will remove the tracks along the southern coast, enabling the creation of Europe's largest seafront promenade from Urbanova to San Juan Beach.

The mayor highlights that "this is the best time to discuss and share everything we are doing and the much that remains to be done in Alicante to continue with the ambitious process of urban, structural, and social transformation we are undertaking in the city," he emphasized.

"I trust it will be a constructive debate, logically from different viewpoints, but always with the shared goal of defending the general interest and contributing ideas and proposals to continue improving the city and the quality of life for Alicante's residents," Barcala added.

Because not everything is rosy. Criticisms about the city's cleanliness persist, despite the new concession approved a couple of years ago, as seen in the last plenary session. Housing remains an issue, even though the government plans 6,000 new homes in Alicante with the development of new urban sectors like Lomas de Garbinet or Albufereta, among others. These more structural problems are joined by specific deficiencies, such as the closure of the Day Stay Centre in Plaza América (now converted into a community centre) or the increasingly concerning proliferation of illegal settlements and homelessness in Alicante.

One of the most important points regarding the present and future of the city is tourism management. The mayor acknowledges that Alicante "is experiencing a historic moment" due to the number of visitors, but it is necessary to rethink the strategy to achieve a "sustainable increase" in tourists in Alicante. It is worth noting that the government has approved moratoriums for new licenses for both apartments and tourist blocks.