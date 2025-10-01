Alicante's Hogueras to Witness a Historic Edition of Playbacks with 81 Commissions on Stage The artistic contest sees a 20% increase in participation compared to the last edition, with over two thousand performers

One of the rounds of the playbacks.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 11:45 Comenta Share

Alicante's Hogueras have once again set a new record with historic figures for the playbacks. The Federació has revealed that in this 37th edition, a total of 81 commissions will participate, 20% more than in 2024.

Thus, all these associations, including 80 hogueras and one barraca, will participate in the first round of the artistic contest, the eliminations, which will begin on November 8 at the Provincial Home of Alicante.

In some cases, several commissions have grouped into a single performance, explained Chiky Sánchez, Vice President of Festivals and Activities, in response to questions from TodoAlicante. These synergies have led to this increase in associations, with historic numbers in the contest's history.

All of them are distributed across the three categories of playbacks, with 41 shows in the unique modality - composed of mixed participation of children and adults -, twelve in the children's category, and another dozen in the adult category.

Over three weeks, more than two thousand performers will take to the stage at the Provincial Home of Alicante, detailed the president of the Federació, David Olivares; in addition to the stagehands who help prepare the performances.

"It's a record figure," highlighted the festival leader, also noting that "the figures triple last year's" in the "most popular" contest organized by the Federació de les Fogueres de Sant Joan.

Prizes and Innovations

As usual, the commissions of hogueras and barracas will compete for various awards, including the prize for the best performance in each category.

These are joined by other distinctions such as the awards for best interpretation and best characterization, along with a novelty for this edition: the Noelia Rondón award for best choreography.

Draw, Dates, and Tickets

The draw to determine the order of performances will be held on October 7, a month before the first round of eliminations.

The dates for the playbacks in the unique modality are Saturdays, November 8, 15, and 22, and Sundays, 9, 16, and 23.

The Federació will announce "soon" the dates for purchasing tickets for the first eliminations.