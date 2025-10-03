Alicante Gastronomica 2025: The Largest 'Foodie' Festival in Spain Kicks Off with Michelin Stars, Tortillas, and the Best Chocolate Cake Four days of flavours, culture, and solidarity will transform IFA-Fira Alacant into a grand international culinary festival, with Bolivia as the guest country.

Alicante is counting down the hours to experience a true feast. The seventh edition of Alicante Gastronomica opens its doors from this Friday until Monday, featuring the most international and ambitious programme in its history.

The programme highlights 130 Michelin stars and Repsol Suns, 260 exhibitors, and over 450 activities open to the public. All of them gather over the weekend to make the province of Alicante the culinary epicentre of the Mediterranean.

The fairground IFA-Fira Alacant hosts this 'foodie' spectacle that combines tradition, innovation, and solidarity. Everything is ready for attendees, from showcookings, workshops, tastings, contests, and lectures to live experiences of the Spanish Omelette Championship and the grand final of the Paco Torreblanca International High Pastry Award for the Best Chocolate Cake.

Legendary Chefs and Stars in the Kitchen

Alicante Gastronomica 2025 features renowned names like Martin Berasategui, with 12 Michelin stars; Jordi Roca, Quique Dacosta, Carme Ruscalleda, or the master pastry chef Paco Torreblanca. Joining them are great Alicante talents like Kiko Moya, Alberto Ferruz, and Susi Díaz, who will share the stage with renowned critics and new culinary promises.

In the Star Corner and the Tapas Island, attendees can taste haute cuisine at popular prices, a unique opportunity to try creations from some of the world's best chefs without needing to book months in advance at their restaurants.

A Global Journey of Flavours

Bolivia is the guest country this edition and will surprise with ingredients like royal quinoa, high-altitude wines, or churrasco. Additionally, for the first time, China joins this event alongside producers and professionals from Portugal, Italy, and France, reinforcing the international dimension of Alicante Gastronomica.

Wines also play a leading role with the Wine Tunnel, the Bodegas Square, and exclusive tastings that will allow discovering unique references from the region and the world.

Gastronomy with Heart

Alicante Gastronomica strengthens its social commitment. The Euro-toques solidarity bar and the solidarity access bracelet will allocate funds to the Restaurants Against Hunger initiative and daily cooking for people in vulnerable situations.

Additionally, inclusive workshops with children with ASD and showcookings with social foundations will be held.

A Festival for All Audiences

With over 36,000 square metres of exhibition space, seven stages, and 17 contests, Alicante Gastronomica democratizes haute cuisine and makes it accessible to everyone. From oil, chocolate, or jam tastings to culinary ceramics workshops, the event offers experiences for all ages and tastes.