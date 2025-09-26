Alicante Gastronomic Event to Offer Free Tastings of Croquettes and Tapas with Live Showcookings The City Council has scheduled thirty activities and workshops at the municipal stand, showcasing its gastronomic capital status

The city of Alicante will showcase its gastronomic capital status during the first weekend of October. This will take place at the Alicante Gastronomic fair, where a variety of workshops and activities, along with free tastings, have been scheduled.

From October 3rd to 6th, the City Council will highlight its image as Alicante, Spanish Capital of Gastronomy, surrounded by chefs and professionals showcasing the city's culinary delights to attendees.

The Alicante stand will be located in pavilion 2 of IFA-Fira Alacant, featuring an interactive space of 120 square meters dedicated to the gastronomic capital status. Various screens will be set up to present six live showcookings and nine masterclasses.

Thus, during the four days of Alicante Gastronomic, "we will be able to enjoy the excellence of our cuisine, which positions us as a professional destination thanks to the talent of professionals and restaurants, and the quality of local products," highlighted the Councillor for Hospitality and Commerce, Lidia López.

Additionally, the councillor listed some of the masterclasses that will be offered in the Alicante stand program, including demonstrations of rice dishes, fideuá, seafood gazpacho, tastings, and activities for children.

This space at Alicante Gastronomic 2025 will also feature a live cooking of the best croquette and cofrade tapa of the city, both chosen by popular vote. Following this, a tasting will be offered to the public.

Friday, October 3rd Program

The municipal stand at Alicante Gastronomic will open its doors on Friday, October 3rd with workshops and activities for children organized by the Consumer Resource Center (Cerca). Additionally, the Vermut-Diábolo hour and two showcookings will be held.

The first to fire up the stoves will be Chef Óscar Cerdá from Gastrobar Jorge, offering a seafood fideuá recipe; followed by an Iberian pork rice with mushrooms and young garlic by the executive chef of Hotel Boutique Calas de Alicante, Alejandro Peñalver.

This first day will also feature the masterclass 'The Stew that Travelled to the East' by Alberto Marín from Masterchef 12, and about the Vinalopó bagged grape by Consuelo Rico. The program will continue with a tasting of Alicante DOP wines.

Saturday, October 4th Program

Saturday's activities will begin with children's workshops: one on Carmencita spices, two on rice dishes by Chef Pedro Sánchez from La Muralla de Tabarca restaurant, and another on seafood gazpacho by the executive chef of Hotel Hospes Amérigo, Javier Tortosa.

Regarding masterclasses, those on 'Flavours of Alicante' cocktails, Mediterranean salted fish, and 'coca amb tonyina' by the founder of the Hermanos Guardiola bakery in Alicante are planned. The program will include a tasting of select meats by Mercalicante and another of Bocopa wines.

Sunday, October 5th Program

The Insensato restaurant will conduct a showcooking to demonstrate the preparation of the winning cofrade tapa from its latest edition. Chef Andrés Naranjo will prepare 'Triptych of Anchovies', combining three versions of anchovy (Cantabrian, pearls, and foam) on foie cream with brandy and inverted puff pastry.

The municipal stand program will include another demonstration, an Albufera rice with sepionet, squid, and bay and red tuna accompanied by caramelized onion by the executive chef of Meliá, Ginés Lorente; two masterclasses on coca de mollitas and international cuisine on ramen.

During the day, three tastings of cheeses with history with Mercalicante, extra virgin olive oil from Señoríos de Relleu, and wines by Bodega SCM will be available.

Monday, October 6th Program

The closing of the municipal stand at Alicante Gastronomic will feature a presentation of 'Alicante Cruise Friendly', by the Tourism and Cruises Association; three masterclasses on the Milky Way, international cuisine from Venezuela, and another on Alicante artisanal vermouth.