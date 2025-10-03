Alicante Gastronomic Event Kicks Off with International Stars and the Challenge to Attract 75,000 Visitors Unique competitions, renowned chefs, and over 450 activities in just four days make the fair an experiential spectacle for all audiences

Adrián Mazón Alicante Friday, 3 October 2025, 17:16 Comenta Share

Alicante Gastronomic 2025 is now underway and has started in grand style. The Mediterranean's flagship fair was inaugurated this Friday at IFA-Fira Alacant, transformed into a global showcase of flavors, talent, and experiences. This major gastronomic event in the country has already set a challenge: to attract more than 75,000 visitors in just four days.

The President of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, had the honor of cutting the inaugural ribbon of "one of the best showcases to display the level of excellence of professionals" in terms of gastronomic products, recipes, and hospitality establishments, he noted. Indeed, it is at Alicante Gastronomic where "the potential of the province's gastronomy" is showcased.

Ampliar Mazón inaugurates Alicante Gastronomic. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

He was accompanied by the Vice President of the Diputación, Ana Serna; the President of the Chamber of Commerce, Carlos Baño; and the President of Alicante Gastronomic, Gema Amor; among many other authorities who did not hesitate for a second to attend the largest gastronomic event in Alicante and the peninsula.

Stars and competitions for all tastes

The starting signal couldn't have been sweeter: ten international participants began crafting their creations for the second Paco Torreblanca Award for the Best Chocolate Cake, under the watchful eye of a distinguished jury. Names like Martín Berasategui, Jordi Roca, Oriol Balaguer, and Paco Torreblanca himself face the challenging task of selecting the winner of a contest that is already a global reference.

Ampliar Cake competition. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

But chocolate is not the only star. This edition will host 16 different competitions, including the much-anticipated Spanish Omelette Championship, one of the most prestigious in the country.

In addition, there will be tastings, workshops, lectures, and activities open to the public, which can be enjoyed in the 36,000 square meters of the fairground spread across seven stages.

A global event with local flavor

Alicante Gastronomic brings together 260 exhibitors and more than 450 participatory activities, making it a unique opportunity to bring haute cuisine to the general public. In this edition, Bolivia is the guest country and presents its culinary treasures. Bolivian ambassadors, chef Camila Lechín and gastronomic expert Gustavo Schok, have already captured attention with their innovative proposals.

Ampliar Attendees at Alicante Gastronomic. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

The event not only looks to the elite but also focuses on education and inclusion. This Friday, more than 1,700 high school students, 500 primary school children, and a hundred users from social centers will participate in Alicante Gastronomic workshops, engaging with the culinary universe in a practical and fun way.

A media and tourist showcase

The magnitude of the event is also reflected in its coverage, with more than 200 accredited journalists from national and international media closely following every detail of the fair, which has become a major tourist and cultural showcase for the province of Alicante.