Alicante Futura Lab Connects Companies with Emerging Tech Talent The second edition of its 'bootcamp' will last the next four months

Todo Alicante Alicante Monday, 29 September 2025, 16:40 Comenta Share

The Local Agency for Economic and Social Development of the Alicante City Council (Impulsalicante) introduced the second edition of Alicante Futura Lab this Monday at Alicante Emprende, the council's initiative to establish the city as a Mediterranean innovation hub. This intensive tech training 'bootcamp' connects emerging talent with the business ecosystem.

This new call began this Monday and will continue over the next four months. It specifically involves young people with tech profiles from vocational training, university, or graduates, "thus enhancing the immediate employability of a very specific and highly demanded profile by the market," explained Employment Councillor Mari Carmen de España.

"This new edition has managed to become a benchmark and strengthened its provincial capital status, offering new innovation-related opportunities to programmers across the province, unlike previous editions where participants were mostly from the Alicante capital," highlighted the councillor.

New challenges for innovation

The challenge-based methodology allows for the development of innovative solutions applied to real business needs, enhancing practical skills and facilitating the transition to the professional environment.

During the inaugural session, attendees met their teams and mentors, as well as the projects they will develop over the coming weeks. The programme includes technical specialisation talks by industry professionals, networking activities, and a final Showcase Day where participants will present their solutions to companies and potential recruiters.

The inauguration event was held at Alicante Emprende (Mercalicante), one of the key spaces of Territorios Futura. "The bootcamp, part of the Alicante Futura strategy, bets on innovation and digital talent, promoting initiatives that connect professionals, companies, and administrations to boost the local tech sector. Such actions reinforce Alicante's presence among the six semifinalist cities for the European Capital of Innovation 2025, as the only Spanish city vying for this recognition," explained the councillor.