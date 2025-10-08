Alicante at the Forefront of Medicinal Cannabis The UA Science Park Welcomes the World's Leading Company in the Sector

The Alicante Science Park (PCA) hosts over 50 highly innovative companies, soon to be joined by Curaleaf International. The company, a global leader in medicinal cannabis, arrives in Alicante with its two Spanish subsidiaries, Medalchemy, S.L. and Curaleaf España, S.L. The PCA thus expands its innovation ecosystem, which includes some spin-offs from the University of Alicante.

Curaleaf International, through its subsidiary Medalchemy S.L., holds one of the few licenses granted by the Spanish Agency of Medicines for research in the field of medicinal cannabis. The brand is shaping the future of cannabis through its commitment to research and product excellence. Read more about the future of cannabis.

Ampliar Patricia Izquierdo, PCA technician; Esteban Pelayo, PCA manager; María Jesús Pastor, UA vice-rector; Deyaa AbuSalim, general director of Curaleaf Spain and Medalchemy; Teresa Marco, Head of Supply Chain at Curaleaf Spain; Javier Soto, API director at Medalchemy; and Elena Iborra, HR manager at Medalchemy. University of Alicante

The keys to this business's success are a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain, its exclusive distribution network across Europe, Canada, and Australia, which combines pioneering research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction, and production. Amidst a rapid growth trajectory, the emphasis on quality and experience aims to ensure the supply of safe and legal cannabis.

The vice-rector for Transfer, Entrepreneurship, and Scientific Dissemination at UA, María Jesús Pastor, highlights the value of this addition to the university and business ecosystem of the province: "Curaleaf's link with the PCA not only strengthens our commitment to attracting innovative international companies but also represents an extraordinary opportunity to generate qualified employment, promote knowledge transfer in the field of health sciences, and open new avenues of collaboration with our research groups."

Pastor emphasized that "Curaleaf is an exemplary case of how one of our academic and university research spin-offs can grow to become a European benchmark and lead a new and expanding industry such as medicinal cannabis."

Meanwhile, the general director of Curaleaf International in Spain, Deyaa AbuSalim, highlighted: "From our base at the PCA, Curaleaf International is boosting its research, development, and innovation capacity, expanding its facilities, and hiring top scientific talent. Our long-standing relationship with the UA is a testament to our academic roots, using evidence-based decisions to expand our global supply chain."

The businessman recalled that "the medicinal cannabis market is experiencing significant growth worldwide, and our presence in Alicante is strategic to consolidate scientific and regulatory capabilities in southern Europe."