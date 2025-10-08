Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente El Ayuntamiento de Alicante pide «precaución» a la población ante la previsión de intensas lluvias
Cannabis manipulation for medicinal use. REUTERS/Matthias Rietschel

Alicante at the Forefront of Medicinal Cannabis

The UA Science Park Welcomes the World's Leading Company in the Sector

Todo Alicante

Alicante

Wednesday, 8 October 2025, 15:56

Comenta

The Alicante Science Park (PCA) hosts over 50 highly innovative companies, soon to be joined by Curaleaf International. The company, a global leader in medicinal cannabis, arrives in Alicante with its two Spanish subsidiaries, Medalchemy, S.L. and Curaleaf España, S.L. The PCA thus expands its innovation ecosystem, which includes some spin-offs from the University of Alicante.

Curaleaf International, through its subsidiary Medalchemy S.L., holds one of the few licenses granted by the Spanish Agency of Medicines for research in the field of medicinal cannabis. The brand is shaping the future of cannabis through its commitment to research and product excellence. Read more about the future of cannabis.

Patricia Izquierdo, PCA technician; Esteban Pelayo, PCA manager; María Jesús Pastor, UA vice-rector; Deyaa AbuSalim, general director of Curaleaf Spain and Medalchemy; Teresa Marco, Head of Supply Chain at Curaleaf Spain; Javier Soto, API director at Medalchemy; and Elena Iborra, HR manager at Medalchemy. University of Alicante

The keys to this business's success are a strong presence in all stages of the supply chain, its exclusive distribution network across Europe, Canada, and Australia, which combines pioneering research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction, and production. Amidst a rapid growth trajectory, the emphasis on quality and experience aims to ensure the supply of safe and legal cannabis.

The vice-rector for Transfer, Entrepreneurship, and Scientific Dissemination at UA, María Jesús Pastor, highlights the value of this addition to the university and business ecosystem of the province: "Curaleaf's link with the PCA not only strengthens our commitment to attracting innovative international companies but also represents an extraordinary opportunity to generate qualified employment, promote knowledge transfer in the field of health sciences, and open new avenues of collaboration with our research groups."

Pastor emphasized that "Curaleaf is an exemplary case of how one of our academic and university research spin-offs can grow to become a European benchmark and lead a new and expanding industry such as medicinal cannabis."

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Meanwhile, the general director of Curaleaf International in Spain, Deyaa AbuSalim, highlighted: "From our base at the PCA, Curaleaf International is boosting its research, development, and innovation capacity, expanding its facilities, and hiring top scientific talent. Our long-standing relationship with the UA is a testament to our academic roots, using evidence-based decisions to expand our global supply chain."

The businessman recalled that "the medicinal cannabis market is experiencing significant growth worldwide, and our presence in Alicante is strategic to consolidate scientific and regulatory capabilities in southern Europe."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Lista de municipios en alerta naranja y amarilla en Alicante por la dana del puente de octubre
  2. 2 Estos son los barrios de Alicante donde no se concederán nuevas licencias para pisos turísticos
  3. 3 Muere tras ser arrastrado por un coche cuando le robaban el móvil en Torrevieja
  4. 4 Detenido en Alicante por traer ilegalmente a su madre a España para que accediese a un tratamiento de 9.000 euros en la sanidad pública
  5. 5 Alicante recupera una comisaría de Policía Local en uno de los barrios más sensibles de la ciudad
  6. 6 Aemet aumenta a naranja la alerta por lluvias en todo el litoral de Alicante este jueves
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más importantes de este martes 7 de octubre en Alicante
  8. 8 El Consell habilita un centro de acogida temporal de menores migrantes en la provincia de Alicante mientras recurre al Gobierno
  9. 9 Nueva subida en las Hogueras de Alicante con diez comisiones más en Primera y Segunda: ¿qué pasará con la subvención?
  10. 10 El Ayuntamiento de Alicante pide «precaución» a la población ante la previsión de intensas lluvias

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Alicante at the Forefront of Medicinal Cannabis

Alicante at the Forefront of Medicinal Cannabis