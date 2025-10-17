Alicante Excluded from Initial Dates of La Oreja de Van Gogh's New Tour with Amaia Montero The Donostian group celebrates 30 years with their tour 'Tantas cosas que contar', but for now, it does not include a stop in the province

Thirty years after their first songs in a rehearsal room in San Sebastián, La Oreja de Van Gogh returns to the stage without, so far, making a stop in the province of Alicante.

The group, following the much-anticipated return of Amaia Montero, has announced the first dates of their new tour 'Tantas cosas que contar', which will begin in 2026 across various Spanish cities.

Thus, Valencia, Albacete, and Murcia are the closest confirmed stops to the province of Alicante, where the group performed in their second phase with Leire Martínez at the ADDA in 2021 and at the Noches Mágicas festival during the summer of 2024.

It remains to be seen if the Donostians will announce a new return to the summer festival, during the empty days, to bring this tour to Alicante, presented as a tribute to their career and a nod to the iconic album 'El viaje de Copperpot', which turns 25 years old.

La Oreja de Van Gogh Tour in 2026

The return of La Oreja de Van Gogh to the stage will include great hits like 'Cuídate', 'La playa', 'Puedes contar conmigo', 'Rosas', or '20 de enero', among others.

The tour 'Tantas cosas que contar' will kick off next May in Bilbao and will continue with more concerts in Madrid, Albacete, Murcia, Seville, Fuengirola, Gijón, Donostia/San Sebastián, Santander, Valladolid, Valencia, A Coruña, Zaragoza, Barcelona, and Pamplona.

Tickets range from 45 to 72 euros (plus distribution costs), while VIP packages range from 110 to 290 euros.

"Being together again is magical for us and we need to share it. Today more than ever we want to go out into the world with our songs under our arm, be thousands for a night and sing with you that life is once, that it is here and that it is now," the band expressed in their official announcement.