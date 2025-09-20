Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Images from the Quintana event at 'Vendimia'. Miriam Gil Albert

Alicante Embraces Wine: Quintana's Grand Celebration with Gastronomy, Music, and Local Businesses

The event establishes itself as a key date in the city with the participation of over 30 businesses and DOP wineries

H.M.

Alicante

Saturday, 20 September 2025, 19:05

Toasts, live music, the aroma of freshly made tapas, and the finest wine with Protected Designation of Origin: this was the scene at 'Quintana en Vendimia', the grand wine and local commerce festival in Alicante that transformed Poeta Quintana Street into a vibrant meeting point for residents, families, and gastronomy enthusiasts.

The Councillor for Commerce, Lidia López, highlights that under the banner of Alicante Spanish Capital of Gastronomy, "we continue to showcase our products and introduce the best DOP wines alongside our merchants in a day that is a provincial benchmark."

The councillor attended this Saturday to support the commercial revitalisation day in the Quintana area, which gathered hundreds of people throughout the day on Poeta Quintana Street to enjoy the finest wine with Protected Designation of Origin, accompanied by gastronomy, music, workshops, and the participation of around thirty local businesses.

This year, in its second edition, the event has managed to establish itself as a growing date and is already a reference among wineries and local commerce. The positive response from the wine sector and its wineries has provided a significant boost to 'Quintana en Vendimia', where one of its main attractions is offering the public the opportunity to choose the wine they wish to taste from the best wineries, alongside a wide variety of proposals from local businesses.

For seven hours, this iconic street was filled with festivities with citizens of all ages, live music, a festive and family-friendly atmosphere, thus energising the traditional businesses of the Quintana area along with its merchants' association, the City Council, Facpyme, the DOP Regulatory Council, and the Alicante Wine Route.

The Councillor for Commerce emphasised that the day highlighted the importance of bringing local neighbourhood commerce to the city with a perfect festive combination and promotion of local products that yields excellent results. Furthermore, she stated that the event gives prominence to "our streets as spaces for meeting and celebration where we offer leisure, gastronomy, culture, and shopping to the citizens."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 El castillo del cártel de los Balcanes: los GEO asaltan la fortaleza de la marihuana en el Levante
  2. 2 Planes para el fin de semana en Alicante: catas de vino y degustaciones gastronómicas en pleno centro
  3. 3 La pericana, una receta sencilla y llena de sorpresas
  4. 4 Un ciberataque europeo provoca retrasos de hasta cuatro horas en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  5. 5 Alicante elimina el riesgo de avenidas y abre vías de evacuación de aguas ante lluvias fuertes
  6. 6 Alicante se rinde al vino: así fue la gran fiesta de Quintana con gastronomía, música y comercios locales
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este sábado 20 de septiembre en Alicante
  8. 8 ¿Qué tienen en común las croquetas y el arroz de Alicante? Aquí la respuesta
  9. 9 Los bomberos rescatan en helicóptero a una senderista tras sufrir una lesión en Finestrat
  10. 10 Morant destaca en Torrevieja el liderazgo del PSOE en la lucha contra el genocidio en Palestina y critica la postura de otros partidos

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Alicante Embraces Wine: Quintana's Grand Celebration with Gastronomy, Music, and Local Businesses

Alicante Embraces Wine: Quintana&#039;s Grand Celebration with Gastronomy, Music, and Local Businesses