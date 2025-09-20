Alicante Embraces Wine: Quintana's Grand Celebration with Gastronomy, Music, and Local Businesses The event establishes itself as a key date in the city with the participation of over 30 businesses and DOP wineries

Toasts, live music, the aroma of freshly made tapas, and the finest wine with Protected Designation of Origin: this was the scene at 'Quintana en Vendimia', the grand wine and local commerce festival in Alicante that transformed Poeta Quintana Street into a vibrant meeting point for residents, families, and gastronomy enthusiasts.

The Councillor for Commerce, Lidia López, highlights that under the banner of Alicante Spanish Capital of Gastronomy, "we continue to showcase our products and introduce the best DOP wines alongside our merchants in a day that is a provincial benchmark."

The councillor attended this Saturday to support the commercial revitalisation day in the Quintana area, which gathered hundreds of people throughout the day on Poeta Quintana Street to enjoy the finest wine with Protected Designation of Origin, accompanied by gastronomy, music, workshops, and the participation of around thirty local businesses.

This year, in its second edition, the event has managed to establish itself as a growing date and is already a reference among wineries and local commerce. The positive response from the wine sector and its wineries has provided a significant boost to 'Quintana en Vendimia', where one of its main attractions is offering the public the opportunity to choose the wine they wish to taste from the best wineries, alongside a wide variety of proposals from local businesses.

For seven hours, this iconic street was filled with festivities with citizens of all ages, live music, a festive and family-friendly atmosphere, thus energising the traditional businesses of the Quintana area along with its merchants' association, the City Council, Facpyme, the DOP Regulatory Council, and the Alicante Wine Route.

The Councillor for Commerce emphasised that the day highlighted the importance of bringing local neighbourhood commerce to the city with a perfect festive combination and promotion of local products that yields excellent results. Furthermore, she stated that the event gives prominence to "our streets as spaces for meeting and celebration where we offer leisure, gastronomy, culture, and shopping to the citizens."