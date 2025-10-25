Alicante-Elche Airport Begins Record Winter: 8.2 Million Seats, 181 Routes, and Flights to 29 Countries Figures show a 10.2% increase compared to the previous low season, the best in history | The number of operations soars to 42,000

Everything indicates that Alicante-Elche airport will meet expectations and surpass the 20 million passenger mark in 2025. With over 15.3 million passengers accumulated from January to September, the Alicante terminal has broken records month after month in 2024.

Now it is preparing to do it again in what will be its best low season ever. With 8.2 million seats scheduled from October 26 to March 28, the Alicante terminal has increased its offer by 10.2% compared to the same period last year, according to data from airport operator Aena.

In total, for these winter months, the Alicante terminal will deploy 181 routes, 12 more than the previous winter, to 118 airports across 29 countries. For the first time, the terminal will have direct connections to so many countries, three more than the last low season. New routes to Central and Eastern Europe such as Bratislava, Belgrade, or Chisinau (Moldova) have boosted the airport's offer.

Europe will account for the bulk of the seats, with about 6.8 million seats scheduled and 158 routes, while for Spain, airlines have scheduled nearly 1.1 million seats (6.6% less) for the 17 routes that will operate domestically. As for Africa, 334,500 seats will be offered on six different routes to countries such as Algeria and Morocco, according to Aena data.

Focusing more on international markets, the United Kingdom continues to be the mainstay of the airport, increasing its offer by almost 9% this winter and offering 2.6 million seats on 22 direct connections. Among other international markets, the Netherlands stands out with more than 545,000 seats (+13.2%); Germany with nearly 518,000 seats (+9.7%) and 14 direct routes; Belgium, close to 495,000 seats (+20%); and Poland with nearly 482,000 seats (+21.3%) and 10 routes.

Airliness' Commitment

The extensive offer for the low season will go hand in hand with the main airlines, which maintain their bases for the winter and some even increase them, reaching a total of 24 aircraft among Ryanair, Norwegian, and Vueling, reinforcing peak days.

Ryanair recently announced its schedule. Following an investment equivalent to 1.6 billion euros, the Irish airline will operate with 16 aircraft to 79 routes, ten of them new. Of the eight million seats scheduled, 3.4 million are from Ryanair, 12% more than last season. Of the 29 countries, they will fly to 22. A significant commitment to Alicante-Elche airport.

In the case of Vueling, it also significantly increases its winter offer, with one more aircraft to operate the two new domestic routes it will operate after Ryanair's departure: Santiago de Compostela and Tenerife North, as well as Santander, abandoned by the Irish in the previous high season.

In total, 29 airlines will operate at Alicante-Elche airport during the winter, with significant new routes such as a new route to Bratislava, which will be flown by both Wizz Air and Ryanair, or the extension of summer destinations such as Chisinau, in Moldova; Belgrade, in Serbia; or other popular destinations like London Gatwick, Lyon, Stockholm, or Cardiff, among others.