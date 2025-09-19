Alicante City Council Urged to Raise Minimum Age for Controversial 'Instagrammers' Course to 16

Adrián Mazón Alicante Friday, 19 September 2025, 07:28 Comenta Share

Controversy continues over the course designed to teach content creation for the Instagram social network launched by the Youth Department of Alicante City Council. The opposition demands an increase in the minimum age to participate in the workshop.

As part of its activity program, the municipal area has included this controversial workshop aimed at minors aged between 12 and 16, ages at which the risk of compulsive use of digital services rises to 33%, according to the 'Impact of Increased Internet and Social Media Use on the Mental Health of Young People and Adolescents'.

Thus, the Vox municipal group will require the Government team to modify the minimum age for the 'Instagrammers' workshop, raising it to 16 years and including among the subjects taught the responsible use of social networks," stated Councillor Carmen Robledillo.

In this regard, Vox has expressed concern about "the safety of our minor children when using social networks," which goes beyond "whether they want to be 'influencers' or not." They point out that "it has to do with the serious dangers they face, and it is precisely there where the focus should be placed."

Robledillo recalls that among the measures agreed in the budget pact between Vox and the PP in Alicante City Council was "the fight against addictions in minors and the irresponsible use and excessive use of social networks," issues "serious challenges they face in their personal development."

Instagram Course Content

The workshop 'Become an Instagrammer', organized by the Centro 14-Youth Department and a "specialized academy in technological education for children and adolescents" - as stated in the brochure - is promoted as a "creative course where participants learn to design, record, and edit content for Instagram."

Ampliar Instagram course poster. AA

Among the workshop's objectives are learning about "personal image, visual storytelling, and free tools," all to "promote expression, collaboration, and responsible use of social networks."

The development of this Instagram course for young people aged 12 to 16 is divided into four practical sessions between September and October with themes such as: creating an "attractive" profile, framing and lighting techniques using a tablet, scripting and recording dynamic vertical content, and designing a post and reel for "a surprise team challenge" with "basic digital security guidelines while working."

Change of Target and Content

The Socialist Youth of Alicante have also called on the Youth Department to make a change of target for the Instagram course. "This type of workshop would make sense within digital entrepreneurship programs aimed at young people aged 18 to 30, with tools that truly generate job and economic opportunities. However, applying them to minors poses an evident risk."

Therefore, "we demand that the City Council rectify and allocate municipal resources to useful policies for youth: housing, transportation, training scholarships, and real emancipation measures, instead of frivolities that endanger our adolescents."