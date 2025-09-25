Alicante City Council Fails to Reach Consensus on Condemning Palestinian Massacre

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Thursday, 25 September 2025, 20:26 Comenta Share

"No one seems willing to rise above political barriers, and we are unable to condemn a humanitarian crisis that can only be described as unjust." With these words, filled with lament and weariness, Alicante's Mayor Luis Barcala concluded the September municipal plenary session after political groups failed to unanimously condemn the Gaza massacre in an institutional declaration.

There were opportunities, three in fact. Two declarations from Compromís and EU-Podem, and another urgent one presented by the Popular Party with a very ambiguous text aimed at finding common ground. Yet, even this was unsuccessful, despite attempts until the last minute.

PSPV spokesperson Ana Barceló proposed an amendment at the end of her intervention on the PP's motion (which, being urgent, was the last discussed) to at least secure one among the major parties. It was demanded that the ceasefire be permanent and that the City Council express solidarity with the democratic Israeli civil society protesting against their government's actions in Gaza. Yet, even this failed.

"What we demanded from Barcala was the courage to acknowledge that the massacre occurring in Gaza is, as determined by the United Nations investigation, a genocide, but he rejected it," expressed the socialist spokesperson after the plenary. "All he did was try to cleanse his conscience, that of the PP, and it is lamentable, unacceptable in a decent society," she insisted.

Who politicizes the issue?

Crossed vetoes between left-wing formations with the PP and, especially Vox, have blocked any possibility of agreement. All groups accused each other of politicizing the issue, sometimes over terms and other times over additions. EU-Podem spokesperson Manolo Copé hit the nail on the head when the Popular spokesperson, Mari Carmen de España, asked the rest to join their declaration as a last chance: "You had the opportunity to amend our declaration, to dialogue and reach an agreement, but you presented your own at the last minute."

EU-Podem criticized the "equidistant and ambiguous" stance of the Popular Party. "We want the genocidal state of Israel to be explicitly condemned," stated the spokesperson. With Vox, it was impossible. Abascal's party described the humanitarian flotilla heading to Gaza as a "tourist cruise," distancing any point of agreement.

It didn't help that Barceló called them "fascists," to which the deputy spokesperson, Mario Ortolá, reminded them of ETA and the socialist massacre during the years of lead "and now they pact with Bildu."

The institutional declaration of Compromís also failed because it added the declaration of Israeli President Benjamin Netanyahu as 'persona non grata'. Their spokesperson, Rafa Mas, highlighted all the caveats: the condemnation of Hamas, the request for the return of hostages and Palestinian prisoners... But no one asked for any changes.

Thus, after nearly an hour of what the mayor described as a "lamentable" intellectual level, a vote was held, and none passed. It could have been the hours, after an exhausting plenary that ended near seven in the evening, or perhaps it was an example of today's politics. It is what it is.