Alicante City Council to Demolish Derelict Building to Create New Park Between Altozano and La Cerámica
The initiative aims to regenerate the urban space and create new pavements in the area
Adrián Mazón
Alicante
Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 08:20
Alicante City Council has approved the construction project that includes the demolition of a derelict building located at number 33 Roselló Street, followed by the redevelopment of the plot.
The initiative, led by the Department of Infrastructure and Maintenance, addresses the need to regenerate a degraded area and adapt it to the urban planning requirements outlined in the General Urban Development Plan, specifically within the La Cerámica-Los Ángeles area.
The project, approved by the Local Government Board, plans for the resulting plot after the demolition to be used for the creation of new pavements, a roadway, and a public square that will serve as a community gathering point.
The aim is to improve accessibility and road safety in the area and provide the neighbourhood with a new open space for public use that will help revitalise the surroundings.
The total investment for the project amounts to 334,183.29 euros. The estimated timeframe for the completion of the works is six months from the start of the construction.
Eliminating a Source of Deterioration
The building set for demolition has been the subject of numerous complaints from residents due to its poor state of preservation and the risks it poses to safety in this Alicante neighbourhood.
The demolition of the building will remove this source of deterioration and replace it with a renewed urban space for a neighbourhood that has long been calling for more investments and improvements in its infrastructure.
