Alicante Chooses the Best 'Coca de Mollitas' on a Historic Day: A Giant of 108 Metres The competition turned the Constitution Avenue into a gastronomic festival with over 10,000 attendees

Alicante experienced a historic day this Saturday centred around one of its most emblematic products: the coca de mollitas. The competition held on Constitution Avenue gathered more than 10,000 people to choose the best 'coca de mollitas' in the city and set a record with one measuring 108.2 metres in length, according to notarial certification.

A total of 26 bakeries and workshops from the city participated in this event, which is part of the activities marking Alicante's designation as the Spanish Capital of Gastronomy 2025.

The Hermanos Guardiola bakery won the first prize in the traditional category, followed by Cafetería Cristina and Al Horno San Gabriel. In the gluten-free category, the award went to JM García, recognised for the quality and taste of its adapted proposal.

The event, organised by the Alicante City Council along with Facpyme, the Tourism Board, and the Department of Hospitality, Commerce, and Markets, turned into a true popular festival, with live music, beverage distribution, and a massive tasting of this typical local pastry product.

During the event, attendees could sample portions of the enormous 'coca' for free, which were distributed throughout the afternoon. The Local Police estimate that around 10,000 people visited the venue, making it one of the most participatory events in the calendar of celebrations for the gastronomic capital.

The competition's jury, composed of industry professionals and institutional representatives, highlighted the quality of the proposals presented. Councillor Lidia López emphasised "the exceptional quality, taste, and presentation of all the participating 'cocas', which reflect the talent of our bakers and the Alicante identity of this product so dear to us."

Meanwhile, the Tourism Councillor, Ana Poquet, also present at the awards ceremony, remarked on "the difficulty in choosing a winner, given the extremely high level of the participants, many of whom have national awards and recognised careers."

Each of the bakeries and workshops received a commemorative plaque as a token of appreciation for their participation. The council wanted to highlight the effort and professionalism of these artisans, who keep the tradition of 'coca de mollitas' alive every day, one of the most beloved symbols of Alicante's gastronomy.

Alicante, Capital of Flavour

This competition has been one of the highlights of the weekend, within the programme of Alicante Spanish Capital of Gastronomy 2025, a distinction that aims to highlight local products, hospitality, and the talent of industry professionals.

With activities like this, Alicante not only celebrates its gastronomy but also turns it into a reason for gathering, pride, and national projection.