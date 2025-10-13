Alicante Chamber of Commerce Launches New Free Training for Business Tutors The aim is to enhance the quality of workplace learning and promote talent acquisition

The Alicante Chamber of Commerce introduces a new free training initiative aimed at professionals responsible for mentoring interns, titled 'Training for Tutors: Tools and Skills for Talent Management in Business'.

This initiative, supported by the Department of Education, Culture, Universities, and Employment, aims, according to its promoters, to "strengthen the skills of internal tutors and HR managers to improve the quality of workplace learning and facilitate talent acquisition".

The effective integration of interns into companies represents, as highlighted by the Chamber, a key opportunity to enhance their professional development and offer a potential pathway to future employment. However, for this experience to be beneficial, "it is essential that companies have well-prepared tutors who know how to guide, assess, communicate, and motivate". With this training, the Alicante Chamber seeks to address the strategic need for companies to have competent tutors.

Training sessions in Alicante, Elche, Finestrat, Villena, and Alcoi

Various editions will be held during October and November in Alicante, Elche, Finestrat, Villena, and Alcoi. All sessions will be in-person and free of charge. Spaces are limited, and the registration process is free.

With this initiative, the Alicante Chamber "reinforces its commitment to business training and the development of local talent, fostering synergies between the educational system and the productive sector". In their view, preparing competent tutors not only enhances the experience of interns but also contributes to greater retention of trained professionals adapted to the province's companies in the medium term.

Interested individuals can access all the information and register on the website https://www.camaralicante.com/formacion/formacion-para-tutores/