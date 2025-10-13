Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Event by the Chamber linked to Dual Vocational Training. TA

Alicante Chamber of Commerce Launches New Free Training for Business Tutors

The aim is to enhance the quality of workplace learning and promote talent acquisition

R.A.

Alicante

Monday, 13 October 2025, 17:00

Comenta

The Alicante Chamber of Commerce introduces a new free training initiative aimed at professionals responsible for mentoring interns, titled 'Training for Tutors: Tools and Skills for Talent Management in Business'.

This initiative, supported by the Department of Education, Culture, Universities, and Employment, aims, according to its promoters, to "strengthen the skills of internal tutors and HR managers to improve the quality of workplace learning and facilitate talent acquisition".

The effective integration of interns into companies represents, as highlighted by the Chamber, a key opportunity to enhance their professional development and offer a potential pathway to future employment. However, for this experience to be beneficial, "it is essential that companies have well-prepared tutors who know how to guide, assess, communicate, and motivate". With this training, the Alicante Chamber seeks to address the strategic need for companies to have competent tutors.

Training sessions in Alicante, Elche, Finestrat, Villena, and Alcoi

Various editions will be held during October and November in Alicante, Elche, Finestrat, Villena, and Alcoi. All sessions will be in-person and free of charge. Spaces are limited, and the registration process is free.

With this initiative, the Alicante Chamber "reinforces its commitment to business training and the development of local talent, fostering synergies between the educational system and the productive sector". In their view, preparing competent tutors not only enhances the experience of interns but also contributes to greater retention of trained professionals adapted to the province's companies in the medium term.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Interested individuals can access all the information and register on the website https://www.camaralicante.com/formacion/formacion-para-tutores/

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante se lanza a batir un nuevo récord con una coca de mollitas de 170 metros y un notario como testigo
  2. 2 Alicante peatonalizará la calle San Vicente para hacer un gran eje cultural desde la Plaza de Toros y Las Cigarreras
  3. 3 Los barrios de Alicante se preparan para tres días de cortes de luz: horas y calles afectadas
  4. 4 La Aemet activa la alerta naranja en el litoral norte y amarilla en el resto de la provincia de Alicante
  5. 5 Primeros municipios de Alicante que cancelan las clases de la tarde por la alerta naranja
  6. 6 Desmantelan un complejo residencial ilegal en un municipio de Alicante: 60 casas móviles en suelo no urbanizable e inundable
  7. 7 Barcala anuncia la futura ciudad deportiva del Hércules en una parcela de 120.000 m2 en la Albufereta
  8. 8 Suspendidos los trenes entre Alicante y Barcelona «hasta nuevo aviso» por la alerta roja en Cataluña
  9. 9 El turismo toca techo en Alicante y los ingresos empiezan a descender
  10. 10 Lista de municipios de Alicante en alerta naranja y amarilla por las lluvias, granizo y viento

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Alicante Chamber of Commerce Launches New Free Training for Business Tutors

Alicante Chamber of Commerce Launches New Free Training for Business Tutors