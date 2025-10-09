Alicante braces for red alert with over 120 litres accumulated in parts of the province's interior Heavy rainfall has led to flooding, traffic disruptions, and cancellations of flights, classes, and sports events

The province of Alicante experienced a 9 d'Octubre marked by a severe storm of rain and wind, causing numerous incidents throughout the day. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has raised the alert to red level for this Friday, the highest on the warning scale, especially in the southern coast of the province, where up to 180 litres per square metre are expected to accumulate in just 12 hours.

The situation worsened throughout Thursday. Intense and widespread rainfall was recorded from early morning, with particular severity in the interior and central coast. In Relleu, the downpour left up to 123 litres per square metre, 60 of which fell in just one hour. Significant accumulations were also recorded in Orxeta (98 l/m²), El Campello (96 l/m²), and Alicante city (67 l/m²), where the Barranco de las Ovejas overflowed, turning into a raging river that forcefully carried water to the Mediterranean.

Firefighters' actions

Meanwhile, the Provincial Fire Consortium carried out nearly 150 interventions in various parts of the province, mostly due to flooding, water pumping, leaks, fallen trees, and facade repairs. Elche was the most affected municipality, with over 40 actions. Orihuela, San Vicente, and other towns in Vinalopó and L'Alacantí also reported numerous incidents.

Simultaneously, the storm severely impacted air traffic at Alicante-Elche airport. According to Aena, 12 flights were cancelled and another seven were diverted due to low visibility and strong gusts of wind that complicated approach manoeuvres.

In response to this situation, the Red Cross has deployed emergency teams in municipalities such as Elche, Crevillent, and Torrevieja, where a temporary shelter for homeless people has been set up. Volunteers from the organisation are providing humanitarian assistance, preventive information, and logistical support to municipal emergency services.

Authorities urge extreme caution, advise against unnecessary travel, and recommend staying informed through official channels, as the rain episode could continue for the coming hours.