Alicante Becomes the Hub for Innovation, Creativity, and Legality The Chamber of Commerce gathers business leaders, design professionals, and legal experts at the II Design Protection Congress to discuss ways to protect and enhance innovation.

Alicante becomes this week the international meeting point for innovation, creativity, and legality with the celebration of the II Design Protection Congress, organized by the Chamber of Commerce at the Digital District auditorium of the Port.

The sessions, scheduled for this Thursday and Friday (October 2 and 3), highlight the need for a strategic alliance between design, business, and law, bringing together local entrepreneurs such as Jesús Navarro (Carmencita), Vicent García (Vigar), and Luis Chico de Guzmán.

The president of the Eighth Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante and EU Trademark and Design Court, Enrique García Chamón; Pilar Montero García-Noblejas, Professor of Commercial Law at UA and Director of the Master's in Intellectual Property and Digital Innovation at the University of Alicante, Magister Lvcentinvs; and Alfonso, team leader, Collaborative Design Examination Service of the EUIPO. Additionally, illustrator Javier Jaén, among many other speakers.

Throughout the two days, current topics such as the legal protection of design, which has become a strategic asset, AI and piracy, the Dofemel case, artisanal design and cultural industry, and design as a business pillar will be addressed.

Thus, the congress has been organized with one purpose: to explore in depth this new reality of design as an increasingly important value. To this end, business leaders, design professionals, and legal experts have been gathered to discuss how to protect and enhance innovation.

The opening of the congress will feature the participation of the president of the Alicante Chamber, Carlos Baño; the regional secretary of Industry, Felipe Carrasco; the Alicante City Council's Tourism Councillor, Ana Poquet; the Executive Director of the EUIPO, Joao Negrao, and the Head of the Utility and Designs Area of the OEPM, Alicia Colomer.