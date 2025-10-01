Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Attendees at the first edition of the International Design Congress. T. A.

Alicante Becomes the Hub for Innovation, Creativity, and Legality

The Chamber of Commerce gathers business leaders, design professionals, and legal experts at the II Design Protection Congress to discuss ways to protect and enhance innovation.

T. A. M.

Alicante

Wednesday, 1 October 2025, 14:00

Alicante becomes this week the international meeting point for innovation, creativity, and legality with the celebration of the II Design Protection Congress, organized by the Chamber of Commerce at the Digital District auditorium of the Port.

The sessions, scheduled for this Thursday and Friday (October 2 and 3), highlight the need for a strategic alliance between design, business, and law, bringing together local entrepreneurs such as Jesús Navarro (Carmencita), Vicent García (Vigar), and Luis Chico de Guzmán.

The president of the Eighth Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante and EU Trademark and Design Court, Enrique García Chamón; Pilar Montero García-Noblejas, Professor of Commercial Law at UA and Director of the Master's in Intellectual Property and Digital Innovation at the University of Alicante, Magister Lvcentinvs; and Alfonso, team leader, Collaborative Design Examination Service of the EUIPO. Additionally, illustrator Javier Jaén, among many other speakers.

Throughout the two days, current topics such as the legal protection of design, which has become a strategic asset, AI and piracy, the Dofemel case, artisanal design and cultural industry, and design as a business pillar will be addressed.

Thus, the congress has been organized with one purpose: to explore in depth this new reality of design as an increasingly important value. To this end, business leaders, design professionals, and legal experts have been gathered to discuss how to protect and enhance innovation.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The opening of the congress will feature the participation of the president of the Alicante Chamber, Carlos Baño; the regional secretary of Industry, Felipe Carrasco; the Alicante City Council's Tourism Councillor, Ana Poquet; the Executive Director of the EUIPO, Joao Negrao, and the Head of the Utility and Designs Area of the OEPM, Alicia Colomer.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Emergencias decreta la alerta naranja en el norte de Alicante durante la madrugada: lista de municipios en riesgo
  2. 2 Vandalizan un instituto en Alicante y se dejan los patinetes dentro
  3. 3 Estos son los municipios de Alicante donde más ha llovido este martes
  4. 4 Milagroso rescate en el puerto de Alicante: salvan a una mujer que estuvo cinco minutos en parada tras lanzarse al mar
  5. 5 Fran Sol y Slavy: de la ilusión a la desesperación
  6. 6 Espectacular manga marina en el interior del Mediterráneo visible desde Alicante
  7. 7 La alerta por lluvias devuelve la pesadilla a Alicante: 28 años de la peor riada en la ciudad
  8. 8 El puerto de Alicante instalará una megaplanta frigorífica para conservar frutas y verduras
  9. 9 Adiós a una «deuda histórica» con la UA y la UMH: el nuevo plan de financiación asegura sueldos, nuevos contratos y reformas de infraestructuras
  10. 10 Polémica en Alicante: el obispo Munilla compara los abortos en España con Gaza y carga contra la web financiada por el Gobierno

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Alicante Becomes the Hub for Innovation, Creativity, and Legality

Alicante Becomes the Hub for Innovation, Creativity, and Legality