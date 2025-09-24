Alicante Pre-awards Purchase of Nearly 30 New Patrol Cars for Local Police Progress in fleet renewal after incorporating 18 SUVs and three equipped vehicles this year, in addition to 10 motorcycles by the end of 2024

The Alicante City Council has pre-awarded the leasing contract for 27 hybrid SUV patrol vehicles to renew the Local Police fleet to the company Transite S.A., which submitted a bid of 1.71 million euros.

These new cars will join the service after adding another 18 patrol vehicles and equipment in 2025 and 10 motorcycles by the end of 2024 for another 1.1 million euros. "The council is making a great effort to renew the fleet with additions every year," remarked the Security Councillor, Julio Calero.

Calero recalled that at the end of 2024, 10 BMW motorcycles of 600 cubic centimetres were added, and in March of this year, 9 Ford Kuga SUVs were purchased, supplied by Tysa. "We expect to incorporate new vehicles soon, 12 in total, to strengthen urban patrols and operational brigades, as well as an adapted electric vehicle that was added this Wednesday to the island of Nueva Tabarca to offer better service to the public," explained the Security Councillor.

The 27 vehicles add to the incorporation of motorcycles for 144,000 euros and the nine cars from March for nearly 400,000 euros, as well as the most recent addition of six patrol cars, three SUVs for the districts, two service vans, and one electric vehicle for Nueva Tabarca, all for another 600,000 euros.

The municipal effort in modernising local security services does not end with the renewal of police vehicles, as security equipment such as bulletproof vests and weapons have also been improved, with the new contract to renew uniforms awarded for over 800,000 euros.

New headquarters

Calero also highlighted that work will soon resume to complete the Central Headquarters of the Local Police on Locutor Vicente Hipólito Avenue with a budget of 2.8 million euros, to complete the first phase, and it is expected to be operational by April 2026.

"This is a major project, driven by the popular government team within the government agreements with Vox, it will give greater projection to the Local Police and will allow the continued implementation of the new district organisation, with the existing and new police stations to be enabled, as well as the incorporation of new officers and the improvement of resources," assured the councillor.