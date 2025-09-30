The Alicante Archives Group Inaugurates Its Conference on Documentary Heritage at the University Venue On October 1st and 2nd, unique documents will be showcased and discussions will be held on the conservation and dissemination of Alicante's historical heritage within the framework of the institutional agreement.

Official image of the First Conference on Alicante Documentary Heritage, the inaugural activity of the Alicante Archives Group.

Ismael Martinez Alicante Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 12:55 Comenta Share

The Alicante Archives Group, comprising the archives of the University of Alicante, the City Council, the Provincial Council, and the Valencian Government, begins its activities this Wednesday with the First Conference on Alicante Documentary Heritage. The event will take place on October 1st and 2nd at the University Venue City of Alicante (Ramón y Cajal, 4).

The inauguration will occur on Wednesday at 6:30 PM, featuring the participation of the heads of the main archives in the province. Over two days, the Municipal Archive of the Alicante City Council, the Provincial Historical Archive, the Archive of the Provincial Council, and the General Archive of the University of Alicante will demonstrate the internal workings of these institutions and showcase some of their most significant documents.

The lectures will be delivered by their directors: Susana Llorens, María del Olmo, Lourdes Villaplana, and Emilio Rosillo Clement.

Poster of the First Conference on Alicante Documentary Heritage, held at the University Venue City of Alicante. UA

The conference is part of the institutional agreement signed in June by the four institutions, aimed at the protection, conservation, and dissemination of Alicante's documentary heritage. "This common commitment establishes the foundations for collaboration in preserving an essential legacy for the history and identity of the province," emphasizes Emilio Rosillo.

The organizers also highlighted that this is the first activity of the Alicante Archives Group. "These conferences are born with the aim of bringing the importance of archives closer to the public as guarantors of rights and obligations, and as fundamental institutions in the protection of the historical heritage of all Alicante residents."