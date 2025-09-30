Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Official image of the First Conference on Alicante Documentary Heritage, the inaugural activity of the Alicante Archives Group. U.A.

The Alicante Archives Group Inaugurates Its Conference on Documentary Heritage at the University Venue

On October 1st and 2nd, unique documents will be showcased and discussions will be held on the conservation and dissemination of Alicante's historical heritage within the framework of the institutional agreement.

Ismael Martinez

Alicante

Tuesday, 30 September 2025, 12:55

The Alicante Archives Group, comprising the archives of the University of Alicante, the City Council, the Provincial Council, and the Valencian Government, begins its activities this Wednesday with the First Conference on Alicante Documentary Heritage. The event will take place on October 1st and 2nd at the University Venue City of Alicante (Ramón y Cajal, 4).

The inauguration will occur on Wednesday at 6:30 PM, featuring the participation of the heads of the main archives in the province. Over two days, the Municipal Archive of the Alicante City Council, the Provincial Historical Archive, the Archive of the Provincial Council, and the General Archive of the University of Alicante will demonstrate the internal workings of these institutions and showcase some of their most significant documents.

The lectures will be delivered by their directors: Susana Llorens, María del Olmo, Lourdes Villaplana, and Emilio Rosillo Clement.

Poster of the First Conference on Alicante Documentary Heritage, held at the University Venue City of Alicante.
Poster of the First Conference on Alicante Documentary Heritage, held at the University Venue City of Alicante. UA

The conference is part of the institutional agreement signed in June by the four institutions, aimed at the protection, conservation, and dissemination of Alicante's documentary heritage. "This common commitment establishes the foundations for collaboration in preserving an essential legacy for the history and identity of the province," emphasizes Emilio Rosillo.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The organizers also highlighted that this is the first activity of the Alicante Archives Group. "These conferences are born with the aim of bringing the importance of archives closer to the public as guarantors of rights and obligations, and as fundamental institutions in the protection of the historical heritage of all Alicante residents."

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 La suspensión de clases en 13 municipios por las lluvias y tormentas este martes afecta a más de 39.000 alumnos
  2. 2 Lista de municipios de Alicante con alerta naranja y amarilla este martes por las lluvias y tormentas
  3. 3 Las tormentas ya acumulan cerca de 110 litros por metro cuadrado en el interior y litoral de Alicante
  4. 4 El aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche se queda sin cuatro vuelos semanales a Islandia tras el cierre de una aerolínea
  5. 5 La Aemet eleva la alerta naranja a toda la provincia de Alicante por lluvias que podrán dejar más de 140 litros por m2
  6. 6 ¿Por qué Torrecilla sigue al frente del Hércules?
  7. 7 Alicante cierra playas y parques por la alerta naranja mientras refuerza la seguridad nocturna
  8. 8 Este municipio de Alicante aumenta casi un 500% las multas por tirar basuras
  9. 9 Las cinco noticias más importantes de Alicante este lunes 29 de septiembre
  10. 10 El temporal deja vuelos con retraso y desvíos al aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante The Alicante Archives Group Inaugurates Its Conference on Documentary Heritage at the University Venue

The Alicante Archives Group Inaugurates Its Conference on Documentary Heritage at the University Venue