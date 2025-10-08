Alfonso Calero Re-elected as President of Jovempa Federation This decision represents a 'recognition' of the work carried out over the past two years at the helm of the association.

Jovempa Federation, the Federation of Young Entrepreneurs Associations of the Province of Alicante, has unanimously re-elected Alfonso Calero Romero as president of the organisation for the 2025-2027 term during the Ordinary and Electoral General Assembly held this Wednesday, October 8, at Jovempa's headquarters.

This re-election is a recognition of the work carried out over the past two years at the helm of Jovempa, as well as his commitment to promoting entrepreneurship and the young business fabric of the province.

During his previous term, Calero led significant initiatives focused on business growth, digitalisation, sustainability, and fostering collaboration among young entrepreneurs in the province of Alicante, establishing Jovempa as one of the most active business entities in the region.

In his re-election speech, the president highlighted that it is an honour to continue leading an organisation that represents the talent, innovation, and future of Alicante's business community. "We will continue working to create opportunities, support our young entrepreneurs, and position Jovempa as a benchmark in the entrepreneurial ecosystem," he stated.

About Jovempa

Jovempa is the Federation that brings together the regional associations of young entrepreneurs in the province of Alicante. Its mission is to represent, support, and promote the development of the young business fabric, offering networking spaces, training, advice, and visibility.