L'Alfàs to Channel Barranco Hondo to Prevent Flooding The project, with a budget of 1.2 million, will enhance safety and water management

Barranco Hondo runs through much of the municipality and flows into l'Albir.

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 13:35

The Town Hall of l'Alfàs del Pi has awarded the works for the adaptation of channels and ravines, as well as improvements in waste management and sanitation of Barranco Hondo, to the joint venture Contratas y Viales de Levante S.L.U. with Gruexma S.L., for a total amount of 1,198,722 euros. The investment is 100% financed with European NextGenerationEU funds, within the framework of the Sustainable Tourism Plans in Destination.

The Urban Planning Councillor, Toni Such, has informed that the works will begin in mid-October. "This is a necessary action to reduce flooding, protect infrastructure and homes, decrease leaks in the water network, and adapt the municipality to climate change," he explains.

The works have been awarded in two lots. The first, with a budget of 961,129.80 euros, includes the adaptation of channels and ravines and the channelling of Barranco Hondo between Finca Roca and the Bulevar de los Músicos. This section, key for urban safety, will improve water flow during intense rain episodes.

The second lot, of 143,416.77 euros, includes waste management, water reuse, and the reduction of leaks in the sanitation and potable water supply network, municipal sources indicate. These improvements aim to protect the hydraulic infrastructure and ensure efficiency in the use of water resources.

A priority action in the tourist area

Barranco Hondo originates in La Nucía and crosses urban and non-urban lands until it flows into the beach of l'Albir, the area most sensitive to flooding. This area concentrates a large part of the municipality's tourist offer, including restaurants, hotels, leisure venues, and homes, making the action crucial to protect economic activity and the safety of residents and visitors.

"These works are expected to reduce flood risks and increase the municipality's resilience to extreme phenomena, contributing to the sustainable tourism of l'Alfàs del Pi," Such stated.

The Councillor responsible for European Funds, Loli Albero, highlighted that the action is 100% subsidised with European funds, within the Recovery, Transformation, and Resilience Plan. These aids allow for the reinforcement of strategic infrastructures, protection of water resources, and guarantee the sustainability of the tourist offer.

"These investments not only protect the citizens but also strengthen the image of l'Alfàs del Pi as a resilient and sustainable tourist destination," Albero pointed out. The project execution is in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry and Tourism, the Generalitat Valenciana, and Turisme Comunitat Valenciana.

Improvements in the water and sanitation network

In addition to the channelling, the intervention includes the modernisation of critical sections of the sanitation and potable water supply network. The aim is to reduce leaks, prevent damage from intense rains, and ensure efficient water management, which is key for the safety of nearby homes and businesses.

With these actions, l'Alfàs del Pi strengthens its capacity to adapt to climate change, improves urban resilience, and protects its most tourist areas, contributing to a safer and more sustainable municipality for residents and visitors.