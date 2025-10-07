L'Alfàs celebrates the twentieth anniversary of the Serra Gelada Natural Park with a focus on climate change A scientific day with international experts is scheduled for October 24th

Nicolás Van Looy Benidorm Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 14:41 Comenta Share

The Town Hall of l'Alfàs del Pi has organised a comprehensive schedule of activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Serra Gelada Natural Park. These activities are part of the municipal campaign 'Live Healthy l'Alfàs', which aims to promote active lifestyle habits and respect for the natural environment.

The mayor, Vicente Arques, together with the Councillor for Tourism and Environment, Luis Miguel Morant, presented this programme "aimed at all audiences", which will take place throughout October with outdoor, educational, and environmental proposals, focusing on addressing climate change from a "scientific and non-political" perspective.

The first event will be on October 10th, with a treasure hunt on the blue trail of the Albir lighthouse, one of the most emblematic routes of the municipality and the natural park itself. Subsequently, on October 18th, a multi-adventure day will be held at the CIMP La Cantera, where participants can enjoy various sports and recreational activities.

On October 26th, a guided tour of pirates and corsairs will be held, a playful proposal that combines history, nature, and fun for the whole family. However, the highlight of the programme will undoubtedly be the day dedicated to climate change and its effects, which will take place on October 24th at the Environmental Education Centre (CEA) Carabineros, during morning and afternoon sessions.

Climate change, a topic of debate in l'Alfàs

The meeting on the 24th will feature three speakers of recognised academic and international prestige. According to municipal technician Richard Barreno, participants will include mathematician David García, who has worked with NASA; marine biologist Jaime Penadés, an expert on sharks; and geographer Artemi Cerdà, a world reference in soil erosion and sustainable management.

The three will address the central question of the day from different perspectives: 'What is climate change and what are its effects?', followed by a public round table discussion.

Councillor Luis Morant emphasised the importance of having "academics specialised in analysing climate change and its real impact on the natural environment", noting that "this day aims to bring science closer to the public and raise awareness of the environmental challenges we face as a society".

David García, a graduate in Mathematics and a PhD in Space Geodesy, is a tenured professor at the University of Alicante. His research focuses on sea level and the water cycle through satellite measurements, having collaborated with reference centres such as NASA, the French CNES, or the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. In recent years, he has given dozens of outreach lectures on climate change in schools and universities.

Meanwhile, Jaime Penadés Suay, a PhD in Biodiversity and Evolutionary Biology from the University of Valencia, has been studying sharks and rays in Valencian waters for over a decade. In addition to his research work, he is a science communicator at the Blue Marine Foundation and a promoter of conservation projects for threatened marine species.

Finally, Artemi Cerdà, a professor and researcher at the University of Valencia, leads the Research Group on Soil Erosion and Degradation. He has conducted work on all five continents and collaborates with the European Union Soil Observatory (EUSO), being the author of more than 400 scientific publications on the relationship between erosion, climate, and Mediterranean ecosystems.

With this programme, the Town Hall of l'Alfàs del Pi reinforces its commitment to environmental education and sustainability, integrating sport, leisure, science, and outreach into a single calendar of activities. "We want this celebration to be an opportunity to enjoy our natural environment, but also to reflect on how to protect it," concluded Mayor Vicente Arques.