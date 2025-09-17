Alert in the Two-Wheel Sector: Nearly 40% of Motorcycles Lack MOT, and Almost 30% Without Insurance

N. S. Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 09:05 Comenta Share

37% of motorcycles on our roads do not have a valid MOT. This means that out of 4,369,990 registered motorcycles, at least 1,606,377 are not up to date with their MOT. "Despite the efforts and safety campaigns by the DGT to control the MOT and the awareness campaigns by the Spanish Association of Collaborating Entities of the Administration in the Technical Inspection of Vehicles (AECA-ITV), nearly 4 out of 10 motorcycles on Spanish roads and cities might not be meeting road safety and environmental protection standards," explains Guillermo Magaz, managing director of AECA-ITV.

However, the figure is even more concerning when analysing the data for mopeds. In this category, the non-compliance with the MOT reaches 76%, meaning that out of the total 1,618,349 mopeds registered with the DGT, at least 1,231,397 do not have a valid technical inspection.

Furthermore, data provided by the DGT also shows a high level of non-compliance regarding insurance, although slightly less than that related to the MOT. Official information reveals that 27% of motorcycles are on the road without the mandatory insurance, and in the case of mopeds, the figure reaches 69%.

In fact, upon analysing the official data, AECA-ITV has found that more than a million motorcycles in our country do not have an up-to-date MOT or valid insurance, or at least there is no insurance data available for them. A very similar figure is recorded for mopeds.

"This is a truly concerning situation, especially when we consider the accident figures for this year for these two-wheeled vehicles. Up to September 10, 207 people travelling on motorcycles and 14 on mopeds have died. If we want to improve this situation, we must ensure that both motorcycles and mopeds have a valid MOT and are well-maintained," concludes Magaz.