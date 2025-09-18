Alert in an Alicante Municipality: Dangerous and Illegal Dumping Contaminates a Rural Area The Town Hall warns that the waste could cause health issues such as rashes and breathing difficulties, and is seeking those responsible for the dumping.

Illegal dumping of "considerable size" has endangered a rural area in an Alicante municipality. The waste deposited in the area contains "highly polluting materials that pose a danger to public health."

The illegal discharges have occurred in the rural area of Oñate, in the town of El Campello. These are construction waste, including "large" fiberglass panels filled with foam. These elements can cause, upon direct contact, "rashes, eye burning, and breathing difficulties."

Ampliar Illegal dumping of hazardous waste in El Campello. AEC

The hazardous waste has appeared in the same area where on September 5th, a man left a sofa in the middle of the rural zone and was fined 600 euros for "environmental damage," according to the Town Hall of El Campello.

Police Investigation and Fines

The Local Police of El Campello have launched an investigation to "identify the offender(s)" responsible for the illegal dumping in this rural area of the municipality.

The Town Hall explains that such "potentially dangerous" dumping can result in a fine of up to 30,050 euros, which will be imposed on those responsible if the investigation is successful.

Waste Removal

The Town Hall of El Campello became aware of the alert after receiving a citizen complaint, which mobilized the street cleaning company (FCC) to remove the waste.

After identifying the issue, the company's workers had to perform the task equipped with personal protective equipment (PPE), masks, gloves, and protective goggles.

Ampliar Removal of hazardous waste. AEC

The dumping was so voluminous that it required the use of a "large" open-bed truck, which was completely filled. The removal took place early Thursday morning, when the wind was calm and the temperature was "bearable" for working with such equipment.

Call for Citizen Cooperation

El Campello calls for citizen cooperation to identify those responsible for the illegal dumping in the municipality. They emphasize that it is "very important in these cases that affect isolated areas not equipped with surveillance cameras."

Ampliar Removal of hazardous waste. AEC

The security councillor, Rafa Galvañ, has indicated that "it is important for residents, hikers, or those in the affected area during dumping episodes to immediately call the Local Police, and if possible, identify the vehicle used by the offenders, noting the license plate or taking pictures with a mobile phone."

In this context, the councillor has stated that "the anonymity of the cooperating citizen is always guaranteed, as has been the case on other occasions."