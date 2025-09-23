Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Alejandra Osborne. EP

Alejandra Osborne on Her Youngest Brother: "I Don't Know David, But I Will Meet Him When the Time Comes"

Bertín Osborne's daughter reflects on the highs and lows of her relationship with her father

Joaquina Dueñas

Tuesday, 23 September 2025, 13:35

Alejandra Osborne appeared on the set of 'Y ahora Sonsoles', where she reflected on her life and her special relationship with her father, Bertín Osborne. "It's not difficult being Bertín Osborne's daughter, it's very nice. My father is a great guy, a hard worker... I am super proud to be his daughter," she shared. However, she also admitted that when her father called to tell her that Gabriela Guillén was pregnant, it was quite a shock for her: "He called me during a work meeting to tell me that Gabi was pregnant. I hung up and continued the meeting with a ghostly expression, didn't say a word, and as soon as I could, I went to my father's house," she recalled. In this regard, she revealed that she still hasn't met her youngest brother: "I don't know David, but I will meet him when the time comes," she concluded.

She does, however, have a very good relationship with the children her father had with Fabiola Martínez, with whom she maintains a close bond. "I love Quique, I adore him. He gets super happy when he sees me and Carlitos is very close to my eldest son. It's been many years, we adore each other," she emphasized.

