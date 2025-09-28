Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

EP

Alejandra Onieva showcases her romance with Jesse Williams at the San Sebastián Festival

Tamara Falcó's sister-in-law attends the premiere of 'Anatomy of a Moment'

Joaquina Dueñas

Sunday, 28 September 2025, 14:10

Alejandra Onieva and Jesse Williams are the breakout couple of the season. Íñigo Onieva's sister attended the premiere of 'Anatomy of a Moment', a four-part series about the 23-F coup d'état in which she stars, at the San Sebastián Festival. It was an important event for Tamara Falcó's sister-in-law, which the 'Grey's Anatomy' star did not want to miss.

The magazine '¡Hola!' was the first to reveal this budding romance, publishing photos of the two actors on a romantic stroll through Madrid's golden mile. The walk was filled with laughter and kisses. Onieva and Williams met while working on the Italian series 'Hotel Costiera', and before heading to the Basque Country, they stopped by the Venice International Film Festival.

Although they do not hide, Alejandra Onieva and the American actor keep their romance discreet, following the same approach the Spanish actress had with her ex-partner, Sebastián Stan, a well-known actor from 'The Avengers', with whom she ended her relationship in 2023. Previously, she dated Fernando Nicolás, one of the founders of the Larrumba Group, for several years.

