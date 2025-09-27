Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz Reuters

Alcaraz Overcomes Ankle Issue to Reach Tokyo Quarterfinals

The Spaniard recovers from ankle trouble to defeat Bergs, marking his thirteenth quarterfinal of the year

Enric Gardiner

Saturday, 27 September 2025, 12:25

Carlos Alcaraz has reached the quarterfinals of a tournament for the thirteenth time in 2025. The Murcian, who took to the court with concerns about his ankle, overcame this issue to defeat Zizou Bergs (6-4, 6-3) and advance to the Tokyo quarterfinals.

After twisting his left ankle early in his debut against Sebastián Báez, Alcaraz's participation in this match was uncertain, confirming both the scare and the pain he felt in that area. A couple of hours before the round of 16 match against Bergs, Alcaraz was seen doing exercises to test the ankle's resilience on one of the tournament's outer courts, with positive results. The player from El Palmar took to the court.

It wasn't his most accurate day, despite the scoreboard showing clear superiority, and Alcaraz struggled particularly with his serve. Following a near-perfect US Open with his serve, Alcaraz's level has dropped, losing it once against Báez in the first round and now three times against Bergs. His weak point this Saturday was the second serve, winning just nine out of 23 points each time he played with this shot.

It was the Belgian, named Zizou in honor of Zinedine Zidane, who first took the lead in the match with 1-2 and serve, but the pattern remained the same. Each time he broke the Spaniard's serve, Alcaraz broke back. Hence the frustration of the world number 45 when, after a faulty jump smash, he gave Alcaraz the decisive break in the second set.

While adjusting his cap, he was aware that he had conceded a lot against a player who didn't need his best tennis to overcome this match and reach his thirteenth quarterfinal of the season. He has only failed twice in this round this year, in Australia against Novak Djokovic and in Doha against Jiri Lehecka. In the last nine occasions he has reached this position, he has always made it to the semifinals.

His next opponent will be American Brandon Nakashima, who eliminated Hungarian Marton Fucsovics. Nakashima and Alcaraz have faced each other twice, but some time ago. The first was in a Challenger in Oeiras in 2021 and the second in the group stage of the Next Gen Finals, both won by the Spaniard.

There have been few surprises in the Tokyo round of 16, and on Alcaraz's side, Casper Ruud remains in contention, who could go from being a teammate in the Laver Cup to a semifinal opponent if the Spaniard beats Nakashima and the Norwegian defeats Aleksandar Vukic. Meanwhile, on the other side of the draw, Holger Rune, the third seed, and Taylor Fritz, the second favorite for the title, have advanced.

In Beijing, Jannik Sinner also won, reaching the quarterfinals, keeping the battle for the number one spot alive.

