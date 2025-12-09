AIJU Launches Pioneering Tool to Enhance Toy Traceability, Safety, and Sustainability The new digital platform integrates the Product Passport and aligns with European regulations to improve processes and transparency

The new tool developed by AIJU allows critical toy information to be recorded using advanced technology.

Ismael Martínez Ibi Tuesday, 9 December 2025, 11:50 Comenta Share

Ibi once again positions itself on the innovation map with AIJU's latest development: a digital platform set to transform the way toys are conceived, manufactured, and monitored. This is not just a minor improvement, but a breakthrough that enhances traceability, ensures safety, and opens the door to a more sustainable model for the entire toy industry.

This system is part of the AIPASSPORTGUARDNET project, funded by the Ministry of Innovation, Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, and it has a clear mission: to integrate the future Digital Product Passport (DPP) into toys. With this, AIJU is ahead of European regulations that will soon demand greater transparency and sustainability in manufacturing.

Far from being a prototype, this solution is the natural evolution of the DLT4AITOYS project, which already explored how to combat counterfeiting and facilitate recycling through a digital passport. Now, with this new version, the technology is refined and demonstrates its viability in real factories.

As explained by Jose Carlos Sola, head of AIJU's Integrated Digital Technologies area, "with this new development, we have not only perfected the technological architecture of the digital passport but also demonstrated its practical viability in real industrial environments, positioning it as a strategic tool for the entire toy value chain and fully applicable to other sectors."

One of the platform's most notable aspects is its alignment with significant regulatory frameworks: the Ecodesign Regulation (ESPR), the new Toy Safety Regulation, and the guidelines of the European Green Deal. Its technology combines blockchain and advanced data management systems to protect critical information: product origin, materials used, manufacturing processes, or recycling recommendations.

For the consumer, this means something as simple as it is revolutionary: total transparency. Direct and reliable access to essential data allows for informed and responsible choices, knowing in advance the composition, sustainability, and safety of each toy. As Sola adds, "this new tool will enable consumers to know the essential product information with complete transparency, promoting more responsible, informed consumption aligned with health, safety, and environmental respect values."

The sector has already tested the platform. Companies like Industria Auxiliar Juema, Juguetes Cayro, and Game Movil have validated its use in real environments, highlighting that it not only streamlines processes but also ensures regulatory compliance and strengthens customer trust.

And this is just the beginning. The tool is ready to incorporate future functions such as environmental indicators, certificates of conformity, or safety alerts, responding to upcoming regulatory needs.

With this project, AIJU consolidates its role as a technological leader in the transition towards a more digital, sustainable, and safe toy industry. A decisive boost that benefits both the sector's companies and the families who, every day, trust in the quality of the toys that reach their hands.