Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Corte en el Cercanías de Alicante por obras de renovación de la línea
Meeting between representatives of the Regional Ministry and mayors from Vega Baja regarding the location of the waste plant. GVA

No Agreement on the Location of the Waste Plant in Vega Baja

The Regional Ministry meets unsuccessfully with four Popular Party mayors to reach a consensus

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Thursday, 25 September 2025, 12:45

The Valencian Government has failed to reach an agreement with the municipalities of Vega Baja to locate a waste treatment plant in the region, as required by law, despite it being the third largest waste producer. The latest meeting between the Regional Secretary for the Environment, Raúl Mérida, and the Director General of Quality and Environmental Education, Jorge Blanco, with four mayors from the region ended without consensus. Mérida acknowledged that "the final location has not yet been decided."

The meeting was attended by the mayors of Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Albatera, and Almoradí, all from the Popular Party. The regional representatives highlighted "the need to build such facilities" due to "the significant economic and transportation efforts required to move the waste and minimize environmental impact."

"The Generalitat is currently collaborating with the consortium and the concessionaire to determine the suitability of the plant's location, and it has been noted that the border area between Orihuela, Jacarilla, Bigastro, and Benejúzar is one of the options, but there are also others on the table, and no decision has yet been made," he pointed out.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

The representatives of the Regional Ministry of the Environment emphasized that "the best possible technical option will be selected" and that corrective and compensatory measures will be implemented in the area. "It is a reality that the region must have a facility of this nature, and in this regard, the Generalitat seeks the greatest consensus with all parties involved. In any case, it is still too early to decide where it will be installed," they concluded.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Más de 260.000 euros en ayudas para favorecer la integración de residentes extranjeros en la provincia de Alicante
  2. 2 ¿Qué tiempo hará en Alicante en otoño? Aemet hace su predicción
  3. 3 El nuevo macroespacio de música en directo y conciertos en el puerto de Alicante arranca su primera temporada
  4. 4 Alicante transforma el sector de la calle Trento en un gran espacio terciario para comercios y servicios
  5. 5 Un municipio alicantino crea su propia moneda digital para impulsar las ventas del comercio tradicional
  6. 6 El insólito vídeo de una joven paseando una paloma en Torrevieja que se ha vuelto viral: «Cuando tu perro está ocupado»
  7. 7 Muere ahogado un joven de 18 años en la playa del Cocó
  8. 8 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 24 de septiembre en Alicante
  9. 9 San Vicente proyecta un nuevo barrio con más de un millar de viviendas
  10. 10 Los momentos de miedo vividos por un escalador rescatado en Calpe: se queda colgando de un acantilado tras enredarse las cuerdas

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante No Agreement on the Location of the Waste Plant in Vega Baja

No Agreement on the Location of the Waste Plant in Vega Baja