No Agreement on the Location of the Waste Plant in Vega Baja

The Valencian Government has failed to reach an agreement with the municipalities of Vega Baja to locate a waste treatment plant in the region, as required by law, despite it being the third largest waste producer. The latest meeting between the Regional Secretary for the Environment, Raúl Mérida, and the Director General of Quality and Environmental Education, Jorge Blanco, with four mayors from the region ended without consensus. Mérida acknowledged that "the final location has not yet been decided."

The meeting was attended by the mayors of Jacarilla, Benejúzar, Albatera, and Almoradí, all from the Popular Party. The regional representatives highlighted "the need to build such facilities" due to "the significant economic and transportation efforts required to move the waste and minimize environmental impact."

"The Generalitat is currently collaborating with the consortium and the concessionaire to determine the suitability of the plant's location, and it has been noted that the border area between Orihuela, Jacarilla, Bigastro, and Benejúzar is one of the options, but there are also others on the table, and no decision has yet been made," he pointed out.

The representatives of the Regional Ministry of the Environment emphasized that "the best possible technical option will be selected" and that corrective and compensatory measures will be implemented in the area. "It is a reality that the region must have a facility of this nature, and in this regard, the Generalitat seeks the greatest consensus with all parties involved. In any case, it is still too early to decide where it will be installed," they concluded.