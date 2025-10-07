Aemet Warns of New Episode of "Intense Rain and Storms" in Alicante Starting Thursday Yellow alert in effect on Wednesday, with stronger episodes expected from the weekend onwards

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 07:28

Heavy rain is expected over the holiday weekend in the province of Alicante. The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) warns that a combination of cold air and humid surface winds could generate a new episode of "abundant rain in the Mediterranean."

Despite some uncertainty, Aemet has already activated a yellow alert in the northern part of Alicante province this Wednesday, ahead of the new episode, for rains that could accumulate more than 30 litres per square metre.

Weekly forecast:

🌞Monday and Tuesday: mostly sunny, no precipitation.



⛈️Wednesday to Sunday: with some uncertainty, an episode of intense, persistent rain and storms is expected in the Mediterranean; showers may also occur in the interior peninsula. pic.twitter.com/wYJfJa5Van AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) October 6, 2025

From Thursday onwards, and throughout the holiday weekend, the rains are expected to intensify, according to the European model, which forecasts precipitation exceeding 50 litres per square metre. Saturday and Sunday are expected to be the days with the most significant rainfall and accumulations.

Meteored explains that with the combination of cold air at altitude, humid surface winds, a still-warm Mediterranean, and the effect of the orography, "locally strong or very strong rain and storms could occur in the eastern Mediterranean and the Balearic Islands." The European model predicts that the heaviest accumulations will occur along the coast of the Valencian Community, with records "that could locally exceed 100-200 litres," Meteored details.

"The period of greatest instability would be concentrated between Thursday and Sunday morning, but the episode could extend or shorten depending on the evolution of this retrograde trough," Meteored experts detail. The platform indicates that "an extremely dangerous situation is not foreseen," although the intense and persistent rains could cause adverse episodes in different areas, such as strong winds or flash floods.

From Aemet itself, although they speak of uncertainty, they assure that between Wednesday and Sunday "an episode of intense, persistent rain and storms is expected in the Mediterranean," potentially moving inland. For now, the models indicate the southern coast and the north of the province as the two areas where the rains will discharge the most water.