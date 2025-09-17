Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Crimen en Benidorm: detenida una británica por estrangular a una amiga en el Rincón de Loix
Tourists seek relief from the heat at a fountain on the Explanada. SHOOTORI

Aemet Warns Alicante to Transition from Heat to Rain in Just Three Days

Temperatures to Soar 15 Degrees Above Normal Until a Trough Arrives This Weekend

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 19:15

The State Meteorological Agency has warned of a sudden change in weather this week. Thus, the province of Alicante will experience a real temperature rollercoaster in the coming days, swinging between heat and a new trough.

After a week of summer-like highs, the forecast is for temperatures to reach their peak this Thursday, with values up to 15 degrees above normal for mid-September.

In the capital, thermometers will touch or even exceed 32 degrees, on a day of clear skies and tropical nights that will barely let the mercury drop below 22 degrees.

The outlook will change significantly from the weekend, with the arrival of a trough of cold air aloft bringing cloudiness, showers in the province's interior, and a sharp thermal drop.

Follow the TODOAlicante channel on WhatsApp

In this regard, the province of Alicante could see maximum temperatures around 22 degrees from next Monday, up to ten degrees below the usual for this time of year.

According to Aemet, this is an "extraordinary" thermal oscillation, with more than a ten-degree difference in just three days. In the rest of the peninsula, highs will plummet to 17 degrees, while in the Mediterranean, the heat will persist until the weekend before the abrupt drop.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Golpea en la cabeza con un palo a su compañero de trabajo y acto seguido se quita la vida en un lavadero de Sant Joan
  2. 2 Alicante pone la primera piedra al barrio Nueva Albufereta donde se levantará un millar de viviendas
  3. 3 Controlado el incendio forestal de Fontcalent que ha obligado a desalojar a 25 vecinos
  4. 4 La Aemet avisa que Alicante pasará del calor a las lluvias en solo tres días
  5. 5 Así será el nuevo barrio de la Albufereta: viviendas, parque, hoteles y un museo al aire libre
  6. 6 San Vicente proyecta su mayor crecimiento urbanístico en años: más de mil viviendas, el 40 % de VPO
  7. 7 Pedro Sánchez anuncia una inversión de mil millones en el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche, pero obvia la segunda pista
  8. 8 Alicante fija sus festivos locales de 2026: Santa Faz y Hogueras, días grandes en el calendario
  9. 9 Alicante acaba con los asentamientos ilegales y chabolas que cercaban la ciudad
  10. 10 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este miércoles 17 de septiembre en Alicante

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Aemet Warns Alicante to Transition from Heat to Rain in Just Three Days

Aemet Warns Alicante to Transition from Heat to Rain in Just Three Days