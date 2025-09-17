Aemet Warns Alicante to Transition from Heat to Rain in Just Three Days Temperatures to Soar 15 Degrees Above Normal Until a Trough Arrives This Weekend

Tourists seek relief from the heat at a fountain on the Explanada.

Adrián Mazón Alicante Wednesday, 17 September 2025, 19:15 Comenta Share

The State Meteorological Agency has warned of a sudden change in weather this week. Thus, the province of Alicante will experience a real temperature rollercoaster in the coming days, swinging between heat and a new trough.

After a week of summer-like highs, the forecast is for temperatures to reach their peak this Thursday, with values up to 15 degrees above normal for mid-September.

In the capital, thermometers will touch or even exceed 32 degrees, on a day of clear skies and tropical nights that will barely let the mercury drop below 22 degrees.

The outlook will change significantly from the weekend, with the arrival of a trough of cold air aloft bringing cloudiness, showers in the province's interior, and a sharp thermal drop.

In this regard, the province of Alicante could see maximum temperatures around 22 degrees from next Monday, up to ten degrees below the usual for this time of year.

According to Aemet, this is an "extraordinary" thermal oscillation, with more than a ten-degree difference in just three days. In the rest of the peninsula, highs will plummet to 17 degrees, while in the Mediterranean, the heat will persist until the weekend before the abrupt drop.