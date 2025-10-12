Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Yellow alert this Monday in Alicante. Aemet

Aemet Reissues Orange Alert for Heavy Rainfall in Northern Alicante Coast

Rainfall expected to continue, albeit with less intensity, accompanied by storms and possible hail

Óscar Bartual Bardisa

Alicante

Sunday, 12 October 2025, 20:20

Comenta

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has reissued the rain alert for the northern coast of Alicante province. Heavy downpours are expected this Monday, potentially accumulating up to 100 litres per square metre in 12 hours.

Initially, the meteorological agency had set a yellow alert for the start of the week, raising it to orange for this Monday. Intense rain and storms, possibly with hail, are anticipated. However, the showers are expected to be less torrential than those experienced during the 'Alice' weather episode.

According to Aemet, instability will increase in the central and eastern interior of the peninsula and continue in the Mediterranean area this Monday. "Locally heavy showers are expected in these areas," and throughout the week, the likelihood of showers will persist in parts of the Mediterranean peninsula.

For Monday, the entire coast of the Valencian Community remains under orange alert, with the northern part of Alicante entering the alert from 10 am to 11 pm. Looking ahead to Tuesday, Aemet currently maintains a yellow alert from early morning until the start of the day due to expected rainfall in this area.

Meteored indicates that "although the intensity of the rain will decrease compared to recent days, a very unstable atmosphere will persist, with heavy rains continuing in already affected areas."

In fact, the northern part of Alicante, along with Vega Baja, is one of the areas most affected by these rains. In the past three days, towns like Sagra have exceeded 220 litres, while Benimassot has reached 198 litres per square metre, according to the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet).

