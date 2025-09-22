Aemet to Reactivate Yellow Alert in Alicante for Rain and Storms from Midnight The agency forecasts up to 20 litres per square metre of rainfall in an hour

La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) has announced plans to reactivate the yellow alert in Alicante province for rain and storms, which could bring up to 20 litres per square metre in just one hour.

The agency forecasts that the meteorological phenomena may be accompanied by hail and very strong gusts of wind from midnight this Monday.

Between 00:00 and 07:59, Aemet will issue a yellow alert for the southern coast and parts of the interior of the province of Alicante.

Specifically, the yellow alert for rain and storms will extend from Altea and Benidorm to Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada.

This low-risk warning will cover the entire Vega Baja, Bajo Vinalopó, and Marina Baixa regions, as well as parts of L'Alacantí.

Showers on Sunday in Alicante

Sunday saw showers and rain in some northern and inland areas of Alicante province. Pego recorded the highest rainfall, with 24.4 mm at the Avamet station in La Plana.

The town of Cocentaina also approached nearly 20 mm, with a total of 19.2 litres per square metre during Sunday at the Town Hall station.

Other municipalities where it also rained on Sunday include l'Atzúbia with 17.2 mm, Balones with 16 mm, Benimassot with 15.2 mm, Planes with 14.8 mm, Benillup with 13 mm, and La Vall de Gallinera with 12.8 mm.

Temperature Drop

The weather forecast for Alicante city this Monday includes partly cloudy skies and maximum temperatures dropping compared to Sunday, reaching up to 28 degrees.

Between 18:00 and 23:59 this Monday, Aemet forecasts the first showers in the city of Alicante, which will persist - including a yellow alert - with a probability of up to 90% until midday on Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the next day, maximum temperatures will continue to drop, with highs of 27 degrees and lows of 19, dropping to 17 by Wednesday when Aemet no longer forecasts showers.