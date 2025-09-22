Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
A woman shelters from the showers in Alicante. MIRIAM GIL ALBERT

Aemet to Reactivate Yellow Alert in Alicante for Rain and Storms from Midnight

The agency forecasts up to 20 litres per square metre of rainfall in an hour

Adrián Mazón

Alicante

Monday, 22 September 2025, 07:26

La Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet) has announced plans to reactivate the yellow alert in Alicante province for rain and storms, which could bring up to 20 litres per square metre in just one hour.

The agency forecasts that the meteorological phenomena may be accompanied by hail and very strong gusts of wind from midnight this Monday.

Between 00:00 and 07:59, Aemet will issue a yellow alert for the southern coast and parts of the interior of the province of Alicante.

Aemet's yellow alert map in Alicante. AEMET

Specifically, the yellow alert for rain and storms will extend from Altea and Benidorm to Torrevieja and Pilar de la Horadada.

This low-risk warning will cover the entire Vega Baja, Bajo Vinalopó, and Marina Baixa regions, as well as parts of L'Alacantí.

Showers on Sunday in Alicante

Sunday saw showers and rain in some northern and inland areas of Alicante province. Pego recorded the highest rainfall, with 24.4 mm at the Avamet station in La Plana.

The town of Cocentaina also approached nearly 20 mm, with a total of 19.2 litres per square metre during Sunday at the Town Hall station.

Other municipalities where it also rained on Sunday include l'Atzúbia with 17.2 mm, Balones with 16 mm, Benimassot with 15.2 mm, Planes with 14.8 mm, Benillup with 13 mm, and La Vall de Gallinera with 12.8 mm.

Temperature Drop

The weather forecast for Alicante city this Monday includes partly cloudy skies and maximum temperatures dropping compared to Sunday, reaching up to 28 degrees.

Follow TODOAlicante's channel on WhatsApp

Between 18:00 and 23:59 this Monday, Aemet forecasts the first showers in the city of Alicante, which will persist - including a yellow alert - with a probability of up to 90% until midday on Tuesday.

Looking ahead to the next day, maximum temperatures will continue to drop, with highs of 27 degrees and lows of 19, dropping to 17 by Wednesday when Aemet no longer forecasts showers.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fallece un hombre que viajaba con dos menores en un accidente múltiple en Benissa
  2. 2 El secreto de la puerta azul más famosa de España: un yerno carpintero, unas maderas y capas de pintura
  3. 3 Semana trágica en las carreteras de Alicante: muere un tercer motorista en el barrio de Carolinas
  4. 4 Viajar gratis en el Tram de Alicante: descubre cuándo podrás moverte sin pagar
  5. 5 Un terremoto de 2,1 de magnitud sacude la costa sureste de Santa Pola: «Ha temblado todo»
  6. 6 La Aemet avisa de chubascos en Alicante mientras la alerta amarilla roza el norte de la provincia
  7. 7 Ryanair anuncia una nueva ruta a Europa central desde el aeropuerto de Alicante-Elche
  8. 8 Retuerta pone a Torrecilla al límite en el Hércules CF con tres derrotas en cuatro partidos (2-1)
  9. 9 Piden eliminar el carril bici de la Explanada de Alicante por «poner en riesgo» a peatones y turistas: «Estáis en peligro»
  10. 10 La Aemet volverá a activar la alerta amarilla en Alicante por lluvias y tormentas a partir de la medianoche

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Aemet to Reactivate Yellow Alert in Alicante for Rain and Storms from Midnight

Aemet to Reactivate Yellow Alert in Alicante for Rain and Storms from Midnight