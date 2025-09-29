Aemet Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain in Alicante's Interior and Northern Coast Significant rainfall expected over twelve hours | Remnants of Hurricane Gabrielle pose a 'potentially dangerous situation' for the province

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain this Monday in the interior and northern coast of Alicante, with "very heavy" and locally torrential downpours expected. Significant accumulations are anticipated, reaching 40 litres and potentially exceeding 140 litres in 12 hours.

The southern coast of Alicante remains under a yellow warning, although this may change as the situation develops. The arrival of the remnants of Hurricane Gabrielle, now a post-tropical storm, will bring heavy rainfall. The alert is in effect from midnight Sunday to Monday until 11:59 PM the following day.

The Climatology Laboratory at the University of Alicante (UA) explains that "we are on the brink of a potentially dangerous situation in the Mediterranean." In the provinces of Valencia and Castellón, red warnings are in place, while in the regions, orange is the highest level, with accumulations expected to exceed "140 litres in 12 hours."

The laboratory emphasizes that although the warning for the southern coast is "yellow, we do not rule out changes in the warnings." UA experts send a message of reassurance, stating that "accumulations like those from the DANA at the end of October last year are not expected," although "some flooding in Mediterranean communities" is anticipated.

In this regard, the laboratory insists that "it doesn't take as much rain as last year to cause significant damage" and urges the public to exercise caution and follow the advice of relevant authorities.

Several municipalities have cancelled classes for this Monday. Villena and Elda have announced the suspension of the school day, while the UPV has closed its campus in Alcoi, where the city council has also taken measures, reinforcing access to schools and closing parks and outdoor sports areas.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, Aemet expects the rain episode to continue, although it will not reach Monday's levels. For now, the alert remains at a yellow level across Alicante, with accumulations exceeding 20 litres in an hour.