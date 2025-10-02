AEFA Celebrates 30th Anniversary by Honouring Five Family Business Icons The association acknowledges La Española, Grupo Iñesta, Furgonetas Demetrio, Ignacio Osborne, and Manuel Ríos Arias in a ceremony marked by Maite Antón's criticism of the Government and the lack of investment in the province.

A.H. Aspe Thursday, 2 October 2025, 18:56 Comenta Share

AEFA, the Family Business Association of Alicante, held its 30th annual awards ceremony this Thursday at the Wagner Theatre in Aspe, bringing together over 300 representatives from the business, political, and social spheres. The gala was a special occasion marking the association's 30th anniversary, which has worked since its inception to highlight and strengthen the role of family businesses as economic drivers, job creators, and defenders of local roots.

During her speech, AEFA President Maite Antón paid tribute to the entity's three decades of history and advocated for shared responsibility between businesses and administrations to tackle future challenges.

In this regard, she delivered a strong message to the central Government, criticising the absence of State Budgets since 2023. "It condemns us to be the last province in investment, with an accumulated deficit of 4 billion since 2008. This is not a technical data point: it is an injustice that limits our future," she stated.

Antón also called for a National Water Pact to ensure sufficient resources at an affordable price for agriculture, emphasising that "water should not be a cause of political confrontation, but a common good managed with a national vision."

Young Entrepreneurial Spirit Award

The first of the recognitions awarded was the newly created Young Entrepreneurial Spirit Award, which went to Manuel Ríos Arias, an entrepreneur linked to the Vectalia group with a distinguished career in human resources and mobility.

Ríos accepted the award with a heartfelt and emotional speech, acknowledging the value of those who have accompanied him on his journey. "It is an honour and a pride to have your career valued, and if they still consider you young after forty, it is even more appreciated," he joked, dedicating the award to his family, friends, and professional team.

Caixabank Award

The Caixabank Award was given to Furgonetas Demetrio, a company founded in Elche in 1981 and a pioneer in the rental of industrial vehicles without a driver.

Its founder, Demetrio Villena González, received the recognition accompanied by several generations of his family and wanted to share it with his entire team. "Forty years ago, we started this adventure with a small fleet, and today I can only feel gratitude for this award that values all our work. This is more than a company; it is a team and a great family," he noted.

Alicante Provincial Council Award

The Alicante Provincial Council Award recognised the trajectory of Grupo Iñesta, a company specialising in special fertilisers with a strong international presence.

Its director, Alfredo Iñesta Beltrá, dedicated the award to the memory of his father, the group's founder, and highlighted the team's commitment as the key to success: "The great value of our company has always been the human team. We have had great professionals in all areas, and thanks to them, we have grown." He also thanked his children for taking on the challenge of continuing the family project.

Valencian Government Award

The historic Alcoy-based company La Española, known for its famous anchovy-stuffed olives, was awarded the Valencian Government Award for its solidity, international projection, and commitment to sustainability.

Ignacio Alberola, the company's representative, accepted the award with words of recognition for the collective work: "This award is not only a recognition of the past but also an impetus to remain faithful to our company's founding purpose: to be excellent, day after day, thanks to the efforts of those who have been, are, and will be. They are the invisible soul that gives meaning to our project."

Manuel Pelaéz Castillo Honorary Award

The Manuel Peláez Castillo Honorary Award was given to businessman Ignacio Osborne Cólogan for his outstanding career at the helm of the Osborne group and his work in defending family businesses from the Family Business Institute.

In his speech, Osborne reflected on the value of collective structures over individual prominence: "I believe much more in institutions than in people. We pass, but institutions endure." He concluded his speech by quoting philosopher Bernard of Chartres: "We see further and more things because we stand on the shoulders of the giants of the past."