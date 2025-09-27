Adif renews railway tracks along Alicante's southern coast, necessitating the removal of the Torrellano Variant These works will interrupt the C1 Cercanías line between the capital and Torrellano this weekend and the next

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Saturday, 27 September 2025, 16:45 Comenta Share

Workers, cranes, and pickaxes have already begun work this Saturday on the railway line along Alicante's southern coast. Despite the surprise of drivers traveling on the Elche road towards Urbanova, these works are not final. It is a renewal of the line between San Gabriel and Torrellano, as Renfe announced a few days earlier.

The surprise is understandable, given that it has been widely announced that this coastal section would be freed from the railway to connect Alicante with Urbanova, which will be part of the largest promenade in Europe, and clear the way to the sea. Some thought the cranes indicated that the moment had already arrived.

This will happen when the works on the so-called Torrellano Variant truly begin. The government has tendered the second phase. The project, to be executed by Adif, will focus on a strategic section of the Mediterranean Corridor passing through Alicante province, between the capital and San Isidro. This 10.3-kilometer stretch will connect the Alicante railway station with the line to Alicante-Elche airport, included in the first phase of the variant.

Therefore, it is not yet what it seems. It is about renewing the current sleepers. These works will last this weekend, September 27-28, and the next, October 4-5. The dates were chosen because the works interrupt the circulation between Alicante and Torrellano on the C1 line of Cercanías and will also affect Medium Distance services.

For those needing to travel, Renfe has established an Alternative Transport Plan by road between Alicante and Torrellano in both directions.

The company has scheduled 340 bus services, 170 each weekend, providing 18,700 seats for the two weekends.

Regarding Long Distance services, on September 27-28 and October 4-5, the Intercity Valencia-Cartagena service will not operate.

Renfe has strengthened customer service channels and communication with travelers to inform them of this alternative service due to infrastructure improvement works, through train and station announcements and station signage.