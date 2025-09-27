Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Urgente Sorloth empata el derbi antes del descanso
Machines and workers are operating on the tracks this Saturday.
Machines and workers are operating on the tracks this Saturday. TC

Adif renews railway tracks along Alicante's southern coast, necessitating the removal of the Torrellano Variant

These works will interrupt the C1 Cercanías line between the capital and Torrellano this weekend and the next

José Vicente Pérez Pardo

Alicante

Saturday, 27 September 2025, 16:45

Workers, cranes, and pickaxes have already begun work this Saturday on the railway line along Alicante's southern coast. Despite the surprise of drivers traveling on the Elche road towards Urbanova, these works are not final. It is a renewal of the line between San Gabriel and Torrellano, as Renfe announced a few days earlier.

The surprise is understandable, given that it has been widely announced that this coastal section would be freed from the railway to connect Alicante with Urbanova, which will be part of the largest promenade in Europe, and clear the way to the sea. Some thought the cranes indicated that the moment had already arrived.

This will happen when the works on the so-called Torrellano Variant truly begin. The government has tendered the second phase. The project, to be executed by Adif, will focus on a strategic section of the Mediterranean Corridor passing through Alicante province, between the capital and San Isidro. This 10.3-kilometer stretch will connect the Alicante railway station with the line to Alicante-Elche airport, included in the first phase of the variant.

Therefore, it is not yet what it seems. It is about renewing the current sleepers. These works will last this weekend, September 27-28, and the next, October 4-5. The dates were chosen because the works interrupt the circulation between Alicante and Torrellano on the C1 line of Cercanías and will also affect Medium Distance services.

For those needing to travel, Renfe has established an Alternative Transport Plan by road between Alicante and Torrellano in both directions.

The company has scheduled 340 bus services, 170 each weekend, providing 18,700 seats for the two weekends.

Regarding Long Distance services, on September 27-28 and October 4-5, the Intercity Valencia-Cartagena service will not operate.

Follow the TODO Alicante channel on WhatsApp

Renfe has strengthened customer service channels and communication with travelers to inform them of this alternative service due to infrastructure improvement works, through train and station announcements and station signage.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Alicante Gastronómica ofrecerá degustaciones gratis de croquetas y tapas con showcookings en vivo
  2. 2 Los trabajadores de la limpieza de colegios de Alicante denuncian el «deterioro» del servicio
  3. 3 Supermanzanas, calles peatonales y la rehabilitación de 264 viviendas: Alicante acelera la transformación de Virgen del Remedio
  4. 4 Obras en Alicante: estos serán los próximos cortes de calles para asfaltar
  5. 5 Planes para el fin de semana en Alicante: Alicante elige la mejor croqueta de la ciudad
  6. 6 Frente común de la Primera categoría de las Hogueras de Alicante para reivindicar más ayudas y reconocimiento
  7. 7 Las cinco noticias más destacadas de este viernes 26 de septiembre en Alicante
  8. 8 El tasazo de las basuras se podrá reducir hasta un 70% en este municipio de Alicante
  9. 9 Torrecilla: «Tengo fuerzas para todo»
  10. 10 Del tópico a la realidad: la Policía pilla a dos ladrones sacando una televisión por la ventana

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

todoalicante Adif renews railway tracks along Alicante's southern coast, necessitating the removal of the Torrellano Variant