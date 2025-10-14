Adif extends suspension of trains between Alicante and Barcelona until Tuesday afternoon due to storm effects Detection of new damages on the platform and the extensive deployment of resources forces postponement of the Mediterranean Corridor reopening

Óscar Bartual Bardisa Alicante Tuesday, 14 October 2025, 11:21 Comenta Share

Adif has announced in a press release that the reopening of the Mediterranean Corridor is postponed this Tuesday due to the adverse effects left by storm 'Alice' on parts of the railway track in Castellón and Tarragona.

Trains between Alicante and Barcelona will have to wait until 5 PM this Tuesday to resume operations, as Adif plans to restore service on several sections. Currently, the railway administrator is working "intensely" between Uldecona and l'Aldea on both tracks "despite the challenging conditions."

Services are working to restore the infrastructure damaged by floods and basalt layer washouts, the two major issues faced by the deployed services. In this section, three basalt hopper trains have been mobilized to continue repair operations, along with profiling and tamping machines.

Press Release Update: Adif extends the suspension of traffic in part of the Mediterranean Corridor until this afternoon due to the effects of storm Alice. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/MUOSSNgMOr — INFOAdif (@InfoAdif) October 14, 2025

The heavy rains on Monday afternoon and evening have caused new damages along the route, including a 150-meter section where the basalt layer has been "completely washed away," according to Adif. This has necessitated the mobilization of a new work train from Moncofa, in Castellón, to load this material. A "complex" task due to the characteristics of the machinery.

A large number of technical and human teams remain deployed to monitor the state of the railway infrastructure. A hundred technicians and operators from all subsystems have been mobilized to repair the damages as quickly as possible and "as long as the weather conditions allow."

The ongoing work has allowed for the repair of other damages caused by the storm, such as the restoration of electrical tension in the catenary last night in Santa Magdalena de Pulpis, following a lightning strike.