3,500 Pedestrians Were Hit in the Last Decade

Being a pedestrian in Spain is increasingly risky. This is highlighted in the report "Walking Safely: Pedestrian Accidents and Risks in Spain (2014-2023)", prepared by the Línea Directa Foundation in collaboration with Fesvial, which warns that nearly 3,500 people were killed in pedestrian accidents over the last decade, accounting for one in five traffic fatalities (20.4%).

The study, based on official 30-day accident data, also records over 124,000 accidents involving pedestrians between 2014 and 2023. In these incidents, 130,000 pedestrians were injured, with 17,000 requiring hospitalization. Pedestrian accidents are, in fact, the leading cause of death in cities, accounting for 42% of urban traffic fatalities.

Although the figures are stark, the report's authors emphasize that they should not be used to blame pedestrians. In fact, in 72% of accidents involving a pedestrian, the pedestrian had not committed any violation.

Nevertheless, there are risk factors that increase their vulnerability. According to data from the National Institute of Toxicology and Forensic Sciences, 41% of deceased pedestrians had consumed alcohol, drugs, or psychotropic substances, which impair reflexes and perception.

The most common infractions committed by pedestrians include crossing outside a designated crossing (16%), walking improperly on the road (5%), and ignoring traffic lights (4%). For drivers, speeding and failing to yield at pedestrian crossings or traffic lights are notable.

One of the most concerning aspects is the so-called "technological pedestrian," especially young people aged 18 to 25 who walk with their phones and headphones on. Experts say these distractions reduce peripheral vision and hearing ability, delaying reaction times and increasing the risk of being hit, particularly in university and leisure areas.

The average profile of a victim is around 45 years old, but those over 65 double the fatality rate of the general average. The report also identifies gender differences: men are more likely to die on roads, while women are more often victims of urban pedestrian accidents.

The Línea Directa Foundation has also mapped risk by autonomous communities. The Community of Madrid tops the list, with 31% of pedestrian fatalities out of total traffic victims, followed by the Canary Islands (27%) and Galicia (24%). Conversely, Castilla-La Mancha (13%) and Extremadura (14%) have the lowest proportions.

Regarding specific locations, Barcelona's Gran Vía de les Corts Catalanes is noted as the urban road with the highest pedestrian fatality rate, while in interurban areas, the TF-1 in Tenerife (between kilometers 54.5 and 78.0) stands out.

The report is complemented by a survey of 1,700 pedestrians. The results reflect a widespread sense of insecurity, with 62% believing that pedestrian crossings are not respected by drivers. Additionally, 37% admit to using their phones while crossing the street, and 35% acknowledge doing so in unauthorized areas.

Respondents also call for more surveillance and penalties: 78% believe pedestrian behavior is barely monitored, while 76% think the regulations are much stricter for drivers. Meanwhile, personal mobility vehicle (PMV) users are rated the worst, with 79% perceiving them as rule-breakers.

For Mar Garre, the general director of the Línea Directa Foundation, the data serves as a reminder that "we are all pedestrians at some point, the largest and most vulnerable group." In this regard, she urged drivers to exercise caution, reduce speed, and adhere to traffic rules, as even a low-speed collision can be fatal.