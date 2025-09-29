Todo Alicante - Diario digital con toda la actualidad local

Photograph of the awardees from the previous edition, alongside the dean of CITTCV, Susana Bañuelos (fifth from the left). G.C.

The 2025 Telecommunications Talent Awards Recognise Excellence in the ICT Sector

Benidorm, Avamed Synergy, DXC Technology Spain, and engineers Eva María Román and Antonio Serna are among this edition's awardees

Ismael Martinez

Elche

Monday, 29 September 2025, 14:06

The Official College and the Valencian Association of Technical Telecommunications Engineers have announced the winners of the 2025 Telecommunications Talent Awards, which honour individuals, entities, and organisations for their contribution to technological development, innovation, and social impact in the ICT field of the Valencian Community. The award ceremony will take place on Friday, October 3rd at 8:30 PM at the Hotel Huerto del Cura in Elche, as part of the Telecos CV 2025 Forum, with the support of the Department of Finance and Economy and more than a dozen companies in the sector.

In the category of Best Public Initiative, the Benidorm City Council has been awarded for the project Benidorm Smart Tourist Destination (STD). Teleassistance Benidorm Internet of People (IoP), a tool that applies artificial intelligence and big data to monitor consumption in homes of the elderly and vulnerable, generating early warnings and improving social care.

The Mention for Technological Integration has been awarded to the Alicante-based company Avamed Synergy for Fluxus, a software based on artificial intelligence and machine learning that creates hybrid 3D digital twins to anticipate tumour evolution and support precision medicine in oncology. Meanwhile, the award for Technological Company with Impact has recognised DXC Technology Spain, which, together with Banco Sabadell, has developed an accessibility testing system for digital financial products, ensuring the inclusion of people with functional diversity.

The recognition of professionals has been divided into two categories. As Junior Engineer, Eva María Román Valdés, a test engineer at Alstom, has been awarded for her work on railway signalling projects and her commitment to sustainable mobility. The Senior Engineer award will be received by Antonio Serna Ruiz, a teacher with nearly four decades of experience in Orihuela, who has driven technological innovation projects applied to the educational and business fields.

The dean of COITTCV, Susana Bañuelos, highlighted that these awards are a "necessary recognition to motivate and energise our sector, the professional environment, and to give voice to companies and institutions so that we can advance together on the same path."

