The 2025 Alicante Wine Harvest is "short, but of great quality"

José Vicente Pérez Pardo Alicante Thursday, 16 October 2025, 11:20

The 2025 harvest of the Protected Designation of Origin (PDO) Alicante has resulted in a "short, but of great quality" yield, which will provide limited production but with enough market to maintain the category of the provincial wine industry. Once the harvest is complete, the product is already in barrels, where it will ferment over the coming months.

The Alicante sector is undergoing a transformation process. Andres Carull and Marta Ribera, from Casa Balaguer winery located in the Cascante area of Villena, highlight "the great effort made year after year to convert all the vineyard to organic and biodynamic." A change that many wineries in the region are joining for the "added value provided by both the vineyard and the wines."

This was expressed during the closing ceremony of the 2025 harvest at the Alicante PDO Wines, held at this Villena winery. On this occasion, artist Antonyo Marest was recognised as the patron.

The artist received the appointment from the hands of the corporation's president, Jose Juan Reus, who highlighted the "Mediterranean creativity, colourfulness, and nature as the basis of his work; parameters that coincide with the spirit of the wines represented by the Alicante PDO."

The event was also attended by the regional secretary of Agriculture of the Valencian Government, Vicente Tejedo; along with the director of Agro-food Industries, Ernesto Fernández; the Government's deputy in the province, Juan Antonio Nieves; and the mayor of Villena, Fulgencio Cerdán, as well as other members of his Corporation. Other mayors and councillors from the production area, the rector of the Miguel Hernández University, as well as winemakers, wine route, and the Department of Tourism also attended the event celebrated as the end of the harvest festival.

For his part, the artist highlighted the pride and the "enormous culture that Alicante wine represents, which has also experienced unstoppable and attractive modernisation."

During the event, Marest himself painted a large painting with new red wine, thus turning the great heritage and culture of this viticultural tradition of his hometown, Villena, into even more art. Attendees were also able to take home a small piece using the same technique.

The event was supported by Villena Tourism, the Department of Agriculture, and the European Union Rural Development Plan.