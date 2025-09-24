18-Year-Old Drowns at Cocó Beach The young man was swimming with friends when he disappeared | Police have taken over the investigation

Area of Cocó Beach, where the incident occurred, in an archive image.

EP Alicante Wednesday, 24 September 2025, 21:05

An 18-year-old man tragically died on Wednesday at Cocó Beach in Alicante, as confirmed by the National Police. The main hypothesis suggests that the young man was swimming in the sea and drowned, although the autopsy will determine the exact cause of death.

The incident occurred on Wednesday around 3 PM when the young man's body was found floating in the sea near Cocó Beach.

Local Police, National Police, firefighters, and the Emergency Information and Coordination Centre (CICU) were present at the scene.

The deceased was an 18-year-old Colombian national residing in Alicante, according to municipal sources.

The National Police will lead the investigation to determine the cause of death.