The Alicante Association Against Cancer promotes solidarity marches in 17 Alicante municipalities for World Breast Cancer Day. A.A.C.C.

17 Alicante Municipalities Join Solidarity Marches for World Breast Cancer Day

The Alicante Association for the Fight Against Cancer promotes walks and support activities across the province throughout October.

Ismael Martinez

Alicante

Wednesday, 15 October 2025, 12:05

Comenta

The Alicante Association for the Fight Against Cancer (AACC) has organised a comprehensive programme of solidarity marches and activities to mark World Breast Cancer Day, commemorated on 19 October. A total of 17 municipalities in the province will participate in this initiative, which aims to raise awareness of the disease, support those affected, and raise funds for prevention, research, and patient and family care programmes.

The provincial president of AACC, Pablo Enríquez, highlighted that "these marches represent the strength and unity of an entire province against cancer. Every step we take together reminds us of the importance of prevention, research, and emotional support."

Throughout October, municipalities such as Guardamar del Segura, Monóvar, Tibi, Torrevieja, Sax, Pinoso, San Vicente del Raspeig, Calpe, Daya Nueva, Dolores, Redován, Agost, El Campello, Rafal, Mutxamel, Benejúzar, and Almoradí will host solidarity walks and parallel events with significant community participation.

The marches will mainly take place on 19 October, although some municipalities will extend activities to the end of the month and early November. Each locality has prepared routes suitable for all audiences, with the opportunity to purchase solidarity bibs, commemorative T-shirts, and participate in raffles, Zumba classes, or recreational activities.

Among the most notable proposals, Torrevieja will offer a march with live music and solidarity raffles; Pinoso will combine the walk with workshops, Zumba classes, and a popular breakfast; while in Calpe, the event on 26 October will feature music from the duo Sweet Soulz and festive activities throughout the day.

These actions, supported by local AACC boards, aim to continue weaving a provincial network of hope and solidarity around cancer patients and their families, as well as reinforce awareness of early detection and breast health.

