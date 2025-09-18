148 Schools in Alicante to Educate Students in Artistic Education These are the centres selected by innov@ARTS to promote the development of creative processes in young people

Inés Rosique Alicante Thursday, 18 September 2025, 17:41

The resolution of the educational innovation project innov@ARTS has been published in the Official Journal of the Valencian Government. It states that 148 educational centres in Alicante have been selected to participate; a total of 484 public and special education schools applied. In Valencia, 246 will participate, and in Castellón, 90.

As a new feature of the call, this school year 2025-2026, the Department of Education, Culture, Universities and Employment will allocate a provision of 185,000 euros, which will be distributed among all the selected educational centres, as announced.

The project's goal is to activate students' imagination and creativity through the learning of arts and innovation. This is expected to increase the motivation of both students and teachers through artistic and meaningful learning.

Furthermore, in the case of Special Education centres, the project emphasises the participation of all students, promoting inclusion, equity, and equal opportunities. Artistic education, through integrative, globalised, interdisciplinary, and inclusive activities, fosters development and encourages participation in group activities with students from other educational centres.

The project consists of eight artistic programmes structured into four thematic blocks, each focused on an artistic discipline: music and traditions, performing arts, audiovisual communication, and plastic and visual creation. As a novelty, this year a new programme in performing arts featuring the circus (innov@circ) has been included, with the participation of 101 educational centres.

The participation data for each programme are as follows: in the thematic block of music and traditions, 240 educational centres participate in the innov@cant modality and 52 in innov@flabiol; in the performing arts block, 162 educational centres participate in the innov@teatre programme and 196 in innov@dansa.

Additionally, in the thematic block of audiovisual communication, 60 centres will develop the innov@cine programme and another 251 the innov@ràdio programme. Finally, 155 centres will develop the innov@plàstica programme, within the block dedicated to plastic and visual creation.

The Department has made specific teaching materials for each programme available to educational centres. Furthermore, teachers developing the innov@ARTS project can participate in specific training activities for each programme.